Max Gawn in action during the R6 match between Melbourne and Fremantle at the MCG on April 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WELL, that was a round for the ages and it's fair to say the Fantasy Gods took it too far with poor scores, injuries and the dreaded sub vest all playing a part to ensure the majority of coaches were miserable with their team's efforts. The best thing is we get two trades to right the wrongs and get things back on track.

Where do we start? After looking like our safest rookie scorers had gravitated towards the backline, gun 19-year-old Luke Trainor (DEF, $513,000) was ridiculously thrown the green vest for an eventual nine per cent game time and a score of two. Due to the fixture, many coaches were left hoping he would either get on early or not at all to allow an emergency score to be recorded.

Unfortunately, it was worst-case scenario stuff as he managed just one handball and two points. If you decide to hold this week, the man he made room for, Noah Balta, has a new bedtime curfew that should allow Trainor to continue his business which included a score of 90 from 22 possessions and 10 marks.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1.14M) showed why he is clearly the No.1 defender in the game, bouncing back from last week's 86 with a whopping 143 to be the round's highest scorer, while Nick Daicos (MID, $1.05M) showed why he was last week's No.1 trade target after scoring 131 from 38 disposals. It was his third 130+ in his last four outings.

It can be a cruel game, just ask any coaches that traded out Dogs young gun Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $778,000). With the news of the skipper returning, coaches correctly predicted the ball magnet's CBAs would dry up, but he dominated in a high half-forward role, scoring a career-high 130 from 32 possessions and 11 marks.

Speaking of cruel, I am not even going to discuss the move that saw over 5000 coaches trade out Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $961,000) which included over 2000 moving to Kieren Briggs (RUCK, $750,000). Some things just don't need to be said.

MOST TRADED IN

James Tunstill (MID/FWD, $260,000)

Nick Daicos (MID, $1.05M)

Matt Carroll (DEF, $314,000)

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1.02M)

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $890,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Luke Trainor (DEF, $513,000)

Christian Moraes (MID, $451,000)

Tom De Koning (RUCK, $954,000)

Max Hall (MID/FWD, $501,000)

Sam De Koning (DEF/RUCK, $684,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Riley Bice (DEF, $585,000) +$86,000

Will White (FWD, $364,000) +$69,000

Corey Durdin (FWD, $420,000) +$68,000

Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $778,000) +$62,000

Kysaiah Pickett (FWD, $783,000) +$62,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $974,000) -$70,000

Sam Flanders (DEF/MID, $952,000) -$59,000

Zac Fisher (DEF, $767,000) -$58,000

Zac Jones (MID, $519,000) -$58,000

Cam Zurhaar (FWD, $627,000) -$56,000

Rowan Marshall spoils Ryley Sanders during the R6 match between St Kilda and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on April 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Will White (FWD, $364,000) - 11

Corey Durdin (FWD, $420,000) - 9

Matt Carroll (DEF, $314,000) - 4

James Tunstill (MID/FWD, $260,000) 3

Riley Bice (DEF, $585,000) 5

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $974,000) 165

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1.03M) 150

Sam Flanders (DEF/MID, $952,000) 146

Tom De Koning (RUCK, $954,000) 143

Jack Steele (MID, $964,000) 138

Sam Flanders in action during the R6 match between Gold Coast and Richmond at Marvel Stadium on April 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

James Tunstill (MID/FWD, $260,000): The 21-year-old has become a popular downgrade after impressing in a difficult game against the Pies where his superstar teammates all scored well below their averages. He was able to hold his head high after scoring 59 points from 15 disposals with three marks and three tackles from just 58 per cent TOG. He has a BE of just three and a favourable fixture ahead.

Nick Daicos (MID, $1.05M): The Pies ball magnet remains underpriced on the back of his third 130+ game in his last four outings. He has had the ball on a string leading into this week's Anzac Day blockbuster and is carrying a BE of just 83. Can anybody slow him down?

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1.02M): The rucks have been a headache, which has included having no target to trade to. As usual, it's big Maxy that has stepped up and become an option. He has looked great in his last two outings, scoring 118 and 125 in his latest which leaves him in a perfect position to launch into a favourable match-up with the Tigers.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1.14M:) The Giants' hard-working half-back certainly comes at a cost … but can you afford not to have him? His 143 against the Crows gives him an elite average of 116 for the season and his BE of 110 suggests he is fairly priced with a match-up against the Dogs this week.

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $890,000): The superstar Dee is starting to look himself again on the back to two triple-figure scores in a row and a strong performance against the Dockers. He had 25 disposals, five marks, five tackles and a goal for 100. It gives him a BE of 87 heading into soft match-ups against the Tigers and Eagles.

STOCKS DOWN

Luke Trainor (DEF, $513,000): After scoring 78, 74 and 90 prior to last week's vest, there is no reason he shouldn't return to business as usual this week in a nice match-up for defenders against the Dees. Although his cash gen has been stalled considerably, I don't think he is a 'must trade' given his attainable BE of 58.

Tom De Koning (RUCK, $954,000): After being the best ruck selection to start the year, the wheels have fallen off from a scoring perspective and all the hard-earned cash is quickly diminishing. He started the year with three big hundreds but has only scored 82, 75 and a season-low 62 in his most recent outing to give him a BE of 143.

Will Ashcroft (MID, $880,000): Rage trades were hot on the Lions star after an unrecognisable performance against the Pies where he had no impact on the game for a score of 41. He played a season-low TOG, collected just 13 disposals with one mark and two tackles which leaves him with a BE of 115 which is equal to his season high. Personally, I would reverse it and let him make up for it with an easy draw, starting with the Saints this week.

Will Ashcroft gets a kick away during the R6 match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba on April 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Sam De Koning (DEF/RUCK, $684,000): Coaches are still offloading the talented defender after giving up on the ruck role and playing where he looks right at home, down back. His points continue to dry up as a result scoring season lows of 56 and 41 in his last two which makes it a priority move. He has a BE of 99 and will continue to drop cash fast.

Max Hall (MID/FWD, $501,000): The 23-year-old has been a great cash cow, increasing by a total of $271K, highlighted by a top score of 89. He is averaging 47 in his last three after scoring 43 on the weekend and with a BE of 52, the timing for a trade looks perfect.

