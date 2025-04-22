Jayden Laverde has copped a ban for headbutting Port Melbourne's Jimmy Miller in the VFL

Jayden Laverde in action for Essendon during the 2024 season. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

ESSENDON defender Jayden Laverde has been offered a minimum two-match ban for headbutting in the VFL.

The 29-year-old was cited for an incident involving Port Melbourne's Jimmy Miller in the Bombers' 16-point win on Saturday night.

Challenging the suspension – which also carries into the AFL, making him ineligible for top-flight selection for the next fortnight – brings with it the risk of a three-match ban.

Laverde was getting to his feet, ball in hand, with Miller standing on the mark.

Learn More 00:38

As the Bomber rose, he appeared to lead with his head, collecting the bottom of the taller Miller's chin.

The incident was graded intentional conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Laverde has not played a senior game this year, with a hip flexor issue affecting the start of his season.

Meanwhile, Melbourne AFLW forward Ryleigh Wotherspoon has been offered a two-match ban (one with an early guilty plea) for rough conduct against Collingwood's Charlotte Brewer.