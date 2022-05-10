Learn More 00:57

Footy was and always will be our game.

The people. The strength. The tradition.

No matter where our game is played across this country—the red dirt desert, the small country town, or the epic tropical north—it transcends barriers by connecting people and communities—it always has.

Imbued with power, rich with traditions, and Australian values— it is an enduring spirit that resonates from the game's core, and the staunch values highlight the significant contributions of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities.

Footy provides the platform for change; it is a motivator that ignites our passion, creating moments that showcase footy’s central values of love, respect and celebration.

Legacy, culture, resilience—these are the threads of our narrative, weaving a story of triumph over adversity.

Football echoes in us all through time and down the generations, making us the caretakers of the code and the storytellers of the game so that we can pass it on just as it was passed onto us.

It is the anthem of our existence and in its calling;

We declare, "Spirit Strong, Game On."