AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

Revisit Sir Doug Nicholls Round 2024

00:57

Sir Doug Nicholls Round | Spirit Strong, Game On

Rounds 10-11 - 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Footy was and always will be our game.

The people. The strength. The tradition.

No matter where our game is played across this country—the red dirt desert, the small country town, or the epic tropical north—it transcends barriers by connecting people and communities—it always has.

Imbued with power, rich with traditions, and Australian values— it is an enduring spirit that resonates from the game's core, and the staunch values highlight the significant contributions of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities.

Footy provides the platform for change; it is a motivator that ignites our passion, creating moments that showcase footy’s central values of love, respect and celebration.

Legacy, culture, resilience—these are the threads of our narrative, weaving a story of triumph over adversity.

Football echoes in us all through time and down the generations, making us the caretakers of the code and the storytellers of the game so that we can pass it on just as it was passed onto us.

It is the anthem of our existence and in its calling;

We declare, "Spirit Strong, Game On."

Sir Doug Nicholls Round 2024

About Sir Doug Nicholls Round

  • 01:39

    Ball for 2024 Sir Doug Nicholls Round revealed

    Former Adelaide player Ben Davis explains his design on the footy for Sir Doug Nicholls Round, 2024

    AFL
  • 01:36

    2023 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Umpiring Uniform

    Strength, resilience and the self determination on Aboriginal people is the theme of this year’s umpire uniforms for Sir Doug Nicholls. Noongar Wandandi Boodja first nations man and current VFL umpire, Joshua James, explains his design.

  • 02:57

    Yokayi Footy: Sheedy on the importance of the Dreamtime at the G

    Special guest, Kevin Sheedy, talks of how the Dreamtime game began

    AFL
  • 44:45

    Yokayi Footy E11: The return of Dreamtime at the 'G

    The Yokayi Footy team are at their hilarious best as Uncle Phil Krakouer joins Andy, Darryl and Megan to celebrate week one of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round

    AFL
  • 03:39

    5000kms for the perfect shot: Indigenous photographer debuts at Dreamtime

    Behind the lens with photographer Michael Jalaru-Torres as he goes from Broome to the big time

    AFL
  • 04:04

    Yokayi Footy: Find out why AFL stars love SDNR

    Sir Doug Nicholls Round is special for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous players

    AFL
  • 01:42

    Yokayi Footy: Why Sir Doug Nicholls Round is a gift for all

    Sir Doug is not just for First Nations people, it is a round that shows what's possible

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Sydney Stack gets involved in the pre-match ceremony

    Some nice work by the Indigenous Tiger

    AFL

  • A celebration of a legacy for us all

    This week's Sir Doug Nicholls Round has a special meaning

  • 00:29

    Moments Forged by First Nations

    Celebrate and recognise those moments forged by First Nations at this year's Sir Doug Nicholls Round across Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

    AFL
  • 02:11

    Yokayi Footy: Find out why the stars are so pumped about a Darwin Dreamtime

    Essendon and Richmond players on what the Dreamtime game means to them, and the excitement of playing in Darwin

    AFL

  • Indigenous Round 'something special'

    The 2017 Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round produced some incredible highlights

  • 03:47

    Yokayi Footy: Why the AFL boss loves Sir Doug Nicholls Round

    Gillon McLachlan explains why SDNR is honouring Blues legend Syd Jackson, and reveals his all-time favourite Indigenous players

    AFL
  • 03:32

    'It's absolutely special': Indigenous legends on Sir Doug Nicholls Round

    Gavin Wanganeen, Nicky Winmar and Syd Jackson joined two modern-day stars at the MCG to launch Indigenous jumpers

    AFL
  • 01:14

    Yokayi Footy: Re-live the best highlights from the SDNRs

    Our mob put on a show during the Sir Doug Nicholls Rounds. And you've got front row tickets

    AFL

Celebrating Dreamtime at the G

  • 04:05

    Dreamtime pre-game ceremony captivates 'G

    A stirring performance before Dreamtime at the 'G sees both teams come together in rousing scenes

    AFL
  • 05:44

    Behind the scenes: Tigers' epic Laguntas Dance at Dreamtime

    Watch as Richmond players learn and perform the Laguntas Dance at Dreamtime at the G

    AFL
  • 03:12

    Stirring pre-game ceremony in Dreamtime at the 'G

    Wonderful scenes at the MCG to start the Tigers and Bombers clash

    AFL
  • 05:15

    Moving pre-match ceremony kicks off Dreamtime

    Watch the moving pre-match ceremony before the Bombers and Tigers go to battle

    AFL
  • 02:08

    Richard Fejo delivers epic welcome to Dreamtime in Darwin

    Watch the pre-match ceremony for the first-ever Dreamtime match held in Darwin

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Sydney Stack gets involved in the pre-match ceremony

    Some nice work by the Indigenous Tiger

    AFL

  • Dreamtime ceremony fires up the 'G

    An indigenous pre-match performance had the whole MCG captivated

  • Dreamtime at the 'G pre-game celebrations

    Indigenous culture recognised in fine style before the Essendon v Richmond clash

  • Director's Cut: Dreamtime

    Celebrating 10 years of Dreamtime at the 'G

Indigenous AFL

  • 04:31

    Hall of Fame: Nicky Winmar

    Brilliant St Kilda midfielder and iconic Indigenous champion joins the Australian Football Hall of Fame

    AFL
  • 09:43

    Players learn, dance and bond at Indigenous and Multicultural Summit

    The likes of Alir Alir and Vaomua Laloifi reflect on the historic AFL Indigenous and Multicultural Players Summit in Geelong

    AFL
  • 01:59

    Indigenous brilliance

    We celebrate the current day indigenous players that make such a big contribution to the game

    AFL

  • Indigenous Round Special

    Allen Christensen meets Rhiannon Busch

  • Top 10 Indigenous players: Personal Best

    Blues goalsneak names his top 10 favourite indigenous players

  • 00:45

    Forged by First Nations: AFLW Indigenous Round is here

    Celebrating moments forged by First Nations, AFLW Indigenous Round will run across rounds seven and eight of the AFLW season

    AFLW

  • An emotional discovery of indigenous roots

    Shane Edwards from the Tigers reveals the extraordinary new path he found

Latest News

  • AFL 2024 Round 11 - Narrm v Euro-Yroke

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 26: A young Demons fan is seen during the 2024 AFL Round 11 match between Narrm (Melbourne) and Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) at The Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 26, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos)

    AFL

  • Coaching, playing, caring: Why Neville Jetta still gets a kick out of footy

    The former Demon on his coaching career at Collingwood, two flags at two AFL clubs and his new role in suburban footy

    AFL

  • David Kantilla: The Tiwi great who was taken too soon

    Coming from the Tiwis and playing for St Mary's, champion big man David Kantilla becaome something of a cult figure in Adelaide

    AFL

  • Talkin' It Up: Lydia Williams on zookeeping, the Matildas, fighting for equal pay

    Matildas great Lydia Williams joins host Megan Waters to discuss her multi-faceted career, goalkeeping at the highest level and writing children's books

    AFL

  • Ted 'Square' Kilmurray: A WA great entwined with Polly Farmer

    Ted Kilmurray's story is so enmeshed with Polly Farmer's story that it's almost impossible to tell one without the other

    AFL

  • The 'wicked experience' that helped inspire young Eagle

    Tyrell Dewar made his AFL debut last week, but the young Eagle was performing in Sir Doug Nicholls Round two years ago

    AFL

  • Norm McDonald: The dashing Don who changed the game

    Norm McDonald stood out from the field due to his wiry build but also the way he played the game

    AFL

  • Every club's Sir Doug Nicholls Round jumper: Which is best? Vote now

    Check out all the amazing 2024 Sir Doug Nicholls Round jumpers and vote on your favourite

    AFL

  • AFL is alert, not alarmed, at fall in Indigenous representation

    AFL CEO Andrew Dillon and fellow exec Tanya Hosch say the League is working to address a drop in the numbers of Indigenous players and officials

  • Fall and rise: The incredible story of SA footy great Sonny Morey

    Fate dealt Sonny Morey a tough hand but the Central District great defied his luck to build a storied life around football

    AFL

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.