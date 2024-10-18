Twelve months on from being overlooked in the draft, Tunisha Kikoak carved her own journey and signed with Fremantle on the eve of the season

TUNISHA Kikoak is embracing her unconventional journey to the AFLW.

In December last year, the dangerous tall utility was left devastated after going undrafted. But, by August 31 this year, she was lining up for her debut AFLW match wearing Fremantle's famous purple chevron.

After that disappointing draft night, she decided to return to the Coates Talent League as a top ager. Then, a stunning showing for the U23 All Stars in April's showcase game against the Marsh AFLW Academy put her on the Dockers' radar.

All of this ultimately saw her signed as Kiara Bowers' replacement for the 2024 season.

"It's a lot, obviously, but I think it's just something to embrace," Kikoak told AFL.com.au.

"It's not many people that don't get drafted, then picked up as a replacement player and then play round one. It's just something so surreal and so unique for myself that I've actually been able to accomplish getting on an AFLW list."

A call from Fremantle's head of AFLW Claire Heffernan following that All Stars match was Kikoak's first sign that her dream wasn't over.

They caught up over Zoom, and the following month 'TK' as she is affectionately known was officially a Docker.

But there's a parallel universe where Kikoak doesn't even play in that All Stars game, instead having given up the dream after draft night.

"It was a very emotional period," Kikoak said.

"I was in two minds about it, and to be honest, I was going to step away from a higher level of football. But then my sister got selected to be part of the train-ons and I thought, 'Why not finish another year at the (Tasmania) Devils as an over-ager and be with my sister'.

"So, she was the key driver for me, just for her and I to play with each other and train with each other."

Although Kikoak's sister Lelanni was ultimately the reason she remained in the talent pathway for one more season, she is reluctant to give her too much credit.

"I don't tell her it was her," Kikoak laughed.

"We just know that we have the best time together. I mean, as much as I grill her, she knows it's just love, and she knows I'm thankful for her."

Family is an essential for Kikoak, whose father hails from a remote north-western region of Canada called Inuvik, close to the North Pole.

"Dad, Lelanni, and I, we're Inuit," Kikoak said.

"I have good relationships with Dad's aunties and uncles but yeah, it's hard to be on the other side of the world."

The icy conditions of northern Canada are vastly different to that of Kikoak's current Perth climate, or that of where she spent her younger years on the Gold Coast. Although, a few years spent in Tasmania between the two sunny stops can be credited with getting Kikoak into footy in the first place.

"I was about 12 years old," Kikoak said of her family's move from the Gold Coast to Tasmania.

"I was like 'No, we can't be doing this, why Tassie?' but honestly, it was the best move, and most life-changing decision Mum and Dad could have ever made."

To that point in her life, Kikoak was a handy softballer, and a star on the netball court, but her interaction with footy had been fleeting. But once in Launceston, a family friend who was aware of her and her sister's athletic traits enticed them down to a North Launceston Football Club training session.

"He was like 'Why not come down for this eight o'clock frosty, frosty winter morning?' I was dreading it, but he was like 'Why not come down and give footy a try, help out with numbers for our under 13 team and play one game'," Kikoak said.

"If you like it, you like it. If not, don't worry about it. And it was the best 'yes' my sister and I have ever said."

And now, Kikoak is preparing for her first Western Derby, as a key forward no less.

Initially signed as key defensive depth, with her 180cm desirable height for any team's backline, but an injury to tall forward Áine Tighe had a change in position on the cards.

"I didn't think I'd be a forward," Kikoak admitted.

"I was set to be a defender, learning what it meant to be a defender, and had great coaches such as 'Juddy' (Kara Antonio), and Emma (O'Driscoll), and 'Braz' (Ash Brazill) to teach me and guide me. And then to go into the forward line, it was just another fun position and fun role to play."

In true Tunisha Kikoak fashion, the pressure is like water off a duck's back, ready to take on whichever challenge is thrown her way and deal with it in her low-key but determined fashion.

Coming back to her first full training session after an early season shoulder injury, a quick little comment from head coach Lisa Webb confirmed the switch in position.

"'Webby' was like 'TK, take off that bib, you're going to play forward'," Kikoak said.

And it was as simple as that. Kikoak bagged two important goals in her first game in attack – a 17-point win over St Kilda – and she has kicked a goal in every game since.

That is exactly the kind of return the Dockers will be hoping for this weekend, as they look to stretch their winning streak over West Coast to eight games straight.

"I'm excited just to be part of it," Kikoak said.

"The Derby is one of the biggest events on the calendar, it's a rivalry that everyone looks forward to. So, definitely a bit nervous, but definitely excited to see what the atmosphere is going to be like.

"And credit to West Coast, they've done an amazing job this season, breaking some of their own club records which is great for them."

But if there's anything Kikoak is feeling more than that nervous excitement, it's appreciation of where she's landed.

"I'm forever grateful, absolutely forever grateful."