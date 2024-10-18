Port Adelaide's young guns put on a show at Alberton Oval to send St Kilda tumbling out of the top eight

Caitlin Wendland celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash with St Kilda in AFLW week eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PORT ADELAIDE has taken a huge step towards its first NAB AFLW finals berth, blowing away fellow top-eight hopeful St Kilda in the first quarter to set up a 15-point win at Alberton Oval.

The Power poured on five goals to one in the opening term, including two brilliant snapped majors from a dominant Abbey Dowrick, to lead by 25 points at the first change.

POWER v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

While the Saints stemmed the defensive bleeding from the second quarter onwards, the damage had been done and Port Adelaide rode dominant games from young ruck star Matilda Scholz and first-year gun Shineah Goody to win 7.5 (47) to 5.2 (32).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 02:53 AFLW full post-match, WK8: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week eight’s match against St Kilda

03:23 AFLW full post-match, WK8: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after week eight’s match against Port Adelaide

04:59 AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v St Kilda The Power and Saints clash in week eight of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:37 Plane and Smith make it rain late Natalie Plane and Tyanna Smith show plenty of craft around the goals to earn some consolation majors

00:55 Big Power blow with gun ruck in agony Port Adelaide suffers a huge injury worry in the final term with Matilda Scholz in discomfort after copping some nasty contact to her lower leg

00:32 Tensions threaten to boil in fiery siren clash A mini scuffle breaks out on the three-quarter-time siren after Serene Watson dumps Ash Saint in a tackle

00:38 Dowrick shows her tricks with dazzling double Abbey Dowrick produces two moments of magic in the opening term with a pair of quality snaps

00:33 Super Saint steals opening show Ash Saint reels in a terrific grab and finishes truly to earn the game’s first goal

Having won just three of its first 20 AFLW games since entering the competition in season seven, Port Adelaide has now won four games in a row and has its finals destiny in its own hands.

Scholz was outstanding, setting the tone from the game's opening bounce when she roved her own tap and burst clear out the front of the stoppage to pump the ball inside 50.

Learn More 04:59

However, her night ended prematurely when she collided with Tyanna Smith while chasing a ground ball. She immediately grabbed at her right knee before limping from the field in pain. Scholz finished with 22 disposals, five clearances and 30 hitouts, before telling Channel Seven post-match that there appeared to be no structural damage.

Learn More 00:55

Goody accumulated 22 touches, 11 marks and eight tackles, with her ability to read the play and precise ball use setting her apart from the rest of the game's on-ballers, while Dowrick had 19 touches, two goals, eight clearances and 10 tackles.

Jaimee Lambert's intensity at the content never wavered and she had 18 touches and five tackles in a typically industrious outing while Smith racked up 12 disposals, two goals and 10 tackles to be a solid contributor.

If Scholz was the catalyst for Port Adelaide's fast start, Dowrick's explosive goals were the resulting reaction. Twice inside five minutes during the first quarter, she gathered a loose ball and showed her power off a couple of steps, snapping accurately from beyond 35m.

Learn More 00:38

The Power's pressure was too much for the Saints, preventing the visitors from moving the ball with any precision or purpose. A pair of late goals to Nat Plane and Smith tidied up the scoreboard, but it was little more than window-dressing on a comprehensive defeat.

Learn More 00:37

Goody's great night

Power youngster Shineah Goody has had an outstanding debut season and the 18-year-old showed composure beyond her years against the Saints, on her way to a career-high 22 disposals and 10 marks, including six intercepts. Goody's ability to read the play and capitalise on St Kilda's panicked exits from defence was crucial to Port's outstanding start.

Port turns up the pressure

Port Adelaide's first-half dominance was evident on the scoreboard and on the stats sheet, with the home side racking up more inside 50 entries (21-10), ground balls (45-31) and forward 50 disposals (25-8). The Power also matched their season average of 16 forward-50 tackles per game in the first half alone. While St Kilda narrowly won the overall tackle count 87-86, it was Port Adelaide's 24 inside-50 tackles to the Saints' six that was most telling.

Up next

For the AFLW's Indigenous Round, Port Adelaide will head to last-placed Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon to play the Suns at People First Stadium. Meanwhile, St Kilda will face the improving Western Bulldogs on Sunday at Mars Stadium in Ballarat.

- with Michael Rogers

PORT ADELAIDE 5.1 6.2 7.4 7.4 (47)

ST KILDA 1.0 3.0 3.0 5.2 (32)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Dowrick, Saint 2, Levicki, Pope, Wendland

St Kilda: Smith 2, Stuart, Lambert, Plane

BEST

Port Adelaide: Dowrick, Goody, Scholz, Saint

St Kilda: Lambert, Smith, Plane, McDonald

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Scholz (knee)

St Kilda: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2486 at Alberton Oval