PORT Adelaide will be out with a point to prove on Friday night, looking to create a new club record.
The Power have won their past three matches, and will be looking to make it four on the bounce when they take on the Saints at Alberton Oval.
The Saints fought hard against Melbourne on Sunday but ultimately fell short.
Port will be without forward Julia Teakle who suffered a knee injury last week, while the Saints have ruled Nicola Xenos out for the season.