The teams are in for Sunday's games in week eight of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

Orla O’Dwyer and Jordi Ivey. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will welcome back All-Australian wing Orla O'Dwyer from a shoulder injury on Sunday, while Collingwood is back in top-up player territory for its match against Adelaide.

The Pies have recalled top-up Jordi Ivey, along with Erica Fowler and Imogen Evans, while as previously reported, skipper Bri Davey (bone stress in tibia) has been ruled out for the last three games of the season. Grace Campbell will also miss with an unspecified injury (she missed with a hip complaint two weeks ago), while draftee Georgia Clark has been managed.

Adelaide rookie Amy Boyle-Carr will return after a week off, replacing Deni Varnhagen.

Geelong key tall Chantel (pronounced "Shon-tell") Mason will make her debut against Brisbane, while veteran Shelley Scott is back for her 75th match.

The Cats will be missing a bit of bounce at ground level, with tenacious duo Rachel Kearns (concussion) and Darcy Moloney (injured) out of the side.

Darcy Moloney kicks for goal during the match between Sydney and Geelong at Henson Park in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Kate Kenny (ankle) and Amy McDonald (hamstring) were in the mix for this week, but remain sidelined.

Along with O'Dwyer, the Lions have selected Shanae Davison, who has missed most of this season with a broken wrist, in place of Sophia Peters and Ellie Hampson.

Essendon has made one change for its clash with North Melbourne, dropping Chloe Adams for Lily-Rose Williamson. Forwards Amber Clarke (MCL) and Georgia Gee (adductor) remain on the sidelines after being named as tests this week.

North Melbourne is unchanged, with Erika O'Shea passing her test after suffering an ankle injury last week. Lulu Pullar, Eliza Shannon and draftee Ella Slocombe are the Roos' emergencies.

Sunday, October 20

Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT

GEELONG

In: S.Scott, C.Mason

Out: R.Kearns (concussion), D.Moloney (Injured)

BRISBANE

In: S.Davison, O.O'Dwyer

Out: S.Peters (omitted), E.Hampson (omitted)

Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: L.Williamson

Out: C.Adams (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Collingwood v Adelaide at Victoria Park, 5.05pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Ivey, E.Fowler, I.Evans

Out: G.Campbell (Injured), B.Davey (leg), G.Clark (managed)

ADELAIDE

In: A.Boyle-Carr

Out: D.Varnhagen (managed)