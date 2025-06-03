As we head into the second half of the season, these are the players we believe are in contention for your club's highest individual honour

George Hewett, Ed Richards and Lachie Ash. Pictures: AFL Photos

EMERGING superstars, evergreen veterans, and trusted defenders are all on track to claim their club's best-and-fairest award this season.

So who's in pole position at our club, and who is breathing down their neck? Did we get it right? Check it out.

JORDAN DAWSON

It is impossible to look past captain Dawson at this stage for a third straight Malcolm Blight Medal, with the former Swan leading from the front this season and further cementing himself as one of the competition's premier onballers. The 28-year-old has used his big body expertly at centre clearances and then shown his versatility to impact games in front and behind the ball, averaging 24.2 disposals, 6.7 tackles and 4.3 clearances. He has built as the season has progressed and now sits third in the AFL Coaches Association Award, with his on-field direction obvious as the Crows build towards finals. Competition will come from young star Riley Thilthorpe, who has emerged after a serious knee injury to be one of the most feared key forwards in the AFL. Midfielder/forward Izak Rankine will also be prominent at the halfway point, while defender Josh Worrell is now flourishing in his role as a third tall who can both lockdown on opponents and intercept. - Nathan Schmook

Jordan Dawson is tackled by Will Hayward during the match between Sydney and Adelaide at the SCG in round 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HUGH McCLUGGAGE

For so long the groomsman, but never the groom, is this the year McCluggage finally breaks through for a personal accolade? In a midfield containing two-time Brownlow Medal winner Lachie Neale and 2024 Norm Smith medallist Will Ashcroft, McCluggage has been the standout to date this year. Not only averaging 27 disposals, the vice-captain is second in the League for goal assists and fifth for score involvements and is on track for his first best and fairest win after five trips to the podium and potentially his first All-Australian jacket after four squad nominations. Josh Dunkley, Zac Bailey and Jaspa Fletcher are not far behind, and watch for four-time winner Neale to flash home after a solid campaign so far. - Michael Whiting

Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Richmond in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GEORGE HEWETT

It has quietly been a career best season for Hewett, who likely would have shot clear in Carlton's John Nicholls Medal count. The hard-nosed midfielder, who turns 30 later this year, is averaging 27.8 disposals, 13.1 contested possessions, 6.7 clearances, 6.5 score involvements and 5.9 tackles to morph into the side's most in-form and consistent onballer. Dotted in amongst his string of good performances have been the standout displays against Hawthorn (28 disposals, 11 clearances), Collingwood (29 disposals, two goals), West Coast (39 disposals, eight clearances), North Melbourne (34 disposals, 12 clearances) and Geelong (29 disposals, one goal), which formed the best patch of his 190-game career. Patrick Cripps and Tom De Koning would be vying alongside Hewett, while don't rule out Jack Silvagni given his brilliant run down back. - Riley Beveridge

George Hewett in action during the match between Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STEELE SIDEBOTTOM

Nick Daicos is going to take some beating to stop him winning his second Copeland Trophy – and will have plenty of Brownlow Medal votes by this stage of the count, but Sidebottom might be in front of him in the best and fairest after round 12. The 34-year-old has compiled a remarkable first half of the year and is sitting top-10 in the Coaches Award. Sidebottom won the second of his two Copelands in 2018, and his form is just as good as that season in which he was named All-Australian. Jamie Elliott is also in the All-Australian frame after slotting 33 goals, while 2023 winner Josh Daicos is firing at half-back. - Josh Gabelich

Steele Sidebottom speaks after receiving the Anzac Day Medal for best afield in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ZACH MERRETT

Merrett is very hard to displace as the favourite for another best and fairest at Essendon. The Bombers skipper has averaged 29.5 disposals a game, been hugely impactful in plenty of the club’s six wins and continues to step up when it matters. Already in esteemed company at the club with five best and fairests, Merrett would etch himself further into the list of greats at Essendon if he clinched a sixth Crichton Medal. The main challengers for the best and fairest are the two players who ranked in second and third in the count last year – Nic Martin and Sam Durham. Jye Caldwell was on track to be a contender too before his hamstring setback. - Callum Twomey

Zach Merrett and Kyle Langford celebrate Essendon's win over North Melbourne in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ANDREW BRAYSHAW

Brayshaw's season was captured in a big contested ball win against Gold Coast, putting his body on the line in the dying moments to win a crucial free kick. The 25-year-old has built on his reputation as the best two-way midfielder in the game, averaging 28.1 disposals, 6.8 tackles and a team-high 7.3 score involvements. He has led from the front in a crucial month that has reignited the Dockers' season and has been highly effective with his ball use. Little will separate Brayshaw and stoppage jet Caleb Serong, who is enjoying another fine season and pushing for a third straight Doig Medal. Defender Jordan Clark is pushing for All Australian honours as a tough and damaging half-back, while only a hamstring injury will prevent ruck Luke Jackson from being in the top bracket at the halfway point having played several outstanding games as the No.1 ruck. – Nathan Schmook

Andrew Brayshaw kicks the ball during the R4 match between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on April 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BAILEY SMITH

The Cats couldn't have hoped for more from marquee recruit Smith on the field this season. Back in his preferred midfield spot, Smith has reminded the competition just how damaging his powerful running and attacking mindset can be and he is a likely leader of the 'Carji' Greeves Medal at the halfway mark. That said, Smith's fellow midfield marathon man, Max Holmes, is enjoying another outstanding season and will be challenging the former Bulldog. Tom Atkins has added extra offensive impact to his midfield defensive work and is quietly compiling the sort of season that coaches love, and fans in the grandstand often miss. - Michael Rogers

Bailey Smith handballs under pressure during the match between Carlton and Geelong at the MCG in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NOAH ANDERSON

In his first season as captain, Anderson has taken his game up a level and would be leading the race after 11 matches. Currently second in the AFL Coaches Association award, with a game in hand on leader Bailey Smith, the 24-year-old has been super consistent, ranking third in the competition for average disposals (30.9) and fourth for average clearances (7.4). Always a powerful outside runner, Anderson has matched it with his grunt work around the contest in 2025. It would likely be a close count at this stage though, with Touk Miller having an exceptional season, kicking 12 goals to be super effective forward of centre. Matt Rowell and Sam Collins would also be right in the thick of voting. – Michael Whiting

Noah Anderson celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Melbourne in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE ASH

After an impressive start to the year, don't be surprised to see Ash leading the Kevin Sheedy Medal count as Greater Western Sydney's best and fairest. The dashing defender has combined the line-breaking offensive side to his game with a reliability as a lockdown option in the backline, leading to his career best start to the season. He's averaged 28.7 disposals, 7.1 marks and 562.2m gained so far this year, while completing a host of important jobs on some of the game's best small forwards. Ash has subsequently rocketed into All-Australian calculations for the first time, as well as being on track for a maiden club champion award. Tom Green would also be gunning for the lead in the Giants' best and fairest count, while the dominance of Toby Greene and Sam Taylor at either end of the field would also have them in the calculations. - Riley Beveridge

Lachie Ash marks the ball during the match between Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

KARL AMON

With his laser-like left foot, Amon's ability to carve up teams running out of defence or regularly find a target inside 50 has been equally impressive. The 29-year-old is ranked fourth in the comp for average metres gained (598m) and is averaging a career-high 24.1 disposals at 84 per cent efficiency. Midfield bull Jai Newcombe would also be well in calculations to win a second Peter Crimmins Medal. Last year's club champion has arguably been the Hawks' most consistent player, averaging 24.2 disposals, 5.7 tackles and 5.9 clearances. Former Saint Josh Battle has slotted in well in defence, while don't be surprised to see the much-improved Josh Ward high up the leaderboard at the halfway mark. - Brandon Cohen

Karl Amon in action during Hawthorn's clash with GWS in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MAX GAWN

Not only is Gawn on track to earn an equal-record eighth All-Australian blazer this year, he's also the clear clubhouse leader for the Keith 'Bluey' Truscott trophy at the halfway point of the season. The no-fuss skipper just keeps getting things done at the ripe old age of 33 and has been one of the biggest drivers in the Demons' season revival after a 0-5 start. Gawn is leading the competition for contested marks (27), he's averaging almost 37 hitouts a game and is sitting sixth in the coaches' votes. A proven vote-getter, Christian Petracca would be hot on his heels in the club champion race. Petracca took a couple of weeks to warm into things after a long layoff with horrific injuries, but he's showed he's well and truly on his way back to his damaging best. Kozzy Pickett will also be thereabouts, but missing the first three games through suspension will have him on the back foot. - Alison O'Connor

Max Gawn celebrates during the round eight match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TRISTAN XERRI

It would be hard to go past Xerri for his first Syd Barker Medal. A stellar start to the season has the 202cm big man at the front of the queue as the All-Australian ruck, which would be a deserving reward for his vast improvement across the last 18 months. He is currently averaging 18 disposals, 13.8 contested possessions, 36.6 hitouts, 7.6 clearances and 5.7 tackles, which are remarkable numbers for a player of his size. That's seen him become the No.2 rated player in the game at the halfway point of the year, behind only Western Bulldogs star Ed Richards. His importance was evidenced when he came up against the game's premier ruck, Max Gawn, and finished with 20 disposals, 29 hitouts, 12 clearances and a goal in a big win. Paul Curtis would have been vying with Xerri, if not for a three-game suspension earlier in the season. - Riley Beveridge

Tristan Xerri celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's win over Melbourne in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CONNOR ROZEE

In a difficult season to date, captain Rozee has stood head and shoulders above his teammates, particularly since Ken Hinkley’s early-season move of shifting him to half-back. Rozee has not only won plenty of the ball, but been a catalyst for much of Port’s attacking movement when it is going well. Averaging 28 disposals a game, he’s currently in the top 10 in the AFL Coaches Association award. Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines has been consistent, while Aliir Aliir has held up strongly in a backline that has often been under pressure. After missing the first three games of the season with a knee injury, Zak Butters has quickly found form and will be right in the mix before too long. – Michael Whiting

Connor Rozee celebrates a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round nine, 2025, Picture: Getty Images

TOBY NANKERVIS

In a season when the Tigers needed their leaders to step up after an off-season list reset, skipper Nankervis has been tremendous. The veteran ruck has carried a huge load at stoppages and hasn't been afraid to throw his weight around to support his younger teammates. His display in the stunning R1 win over Carlton, with 21 disposals, 35 hitouts, seven clearances and two goals, illustrates his impact on his rebuilding side. The Richmond defence has seen plenty of the ball and Nick Vlastuin is enjoying yet another consistent season, ranking fifth at the Tigers for disposals and fifth in the League for rebound 50s. Experienced midfield pair Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper have both enjoyed prolific seasons in the middle, with Taranto booting nine goals to go with his 60 tackles, and Hopper ranking third in the League for centre clearances and eighth for total clearances. - Michael Rogers

Toby Nankervis leads players onto the field ahead of the match between Richmond and West Coast at the MCG in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NASIAH WANGANEEN-MILERA

He's the out-of-contract star with all eyes on him, and Wanganeen-Milera is producing the performances of his career. In a year when St Kilda's midfield has been questioned, the defender has stepped up, moving both further up the field and the likely B&F podium. Wanganeen-Milera is rated elite in 2025 for disposals (ranked sixth in the competition), clearances, contested possessions, score involvements, inside 50s and rebound 50s while averaging 618.6m gained (third in the competition), his reliability across the board puts him ahead of the pack. Two-time Trevor Barker Award winner Jack Sinclair should also poll highly again, but Wanganeen-Milera has received coaches' votes in more games than any other Saint this year, his consistency just about guaranteeing his lead in his club's B&F race too. – Kaitlyn Ferber

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera runs with the ball during the round three match between St Kilda and Richmond at Marvel Stadium on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CHAD WARNER

With basically every player on the Swans list down on form compared to last season, there's no standout candidate as the club's best so far this year. Warner is the most likely frontrunner for the Skilton Medal having been among Sydney's leading players in the wins over Fremantle, Greater Western Sydney and Carlton, while Isaac Heeney has shown glimpses of his 2024 form at times as well. Sam Wicks has been a rare shining light in his new role down back, while James Jordon and Brodie Grundy have also had some strong games in between the heavy defeats. - Martin Smith

Chad Warner in action during the match between Sydney and Adelaide at the SCG in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LIAM BAKER

The Eagles paid a high price for Baker, but he has delivered through his performances, standards and leadership. The ex-Tiger started at half-back but has also been used through the midfield, averaging a team-high 22.7 disposals and 4.3 inside 50s. A torch bearer through the Eagles' early-season struggles, Baker has been critical to the emergence of a new game style under Andrew McQualter with his ability to dart through traffic and surge the ball into the front half. Fellow Richmond recruit Jack Graham will also be prominent in the John Worsfold Medal voting, with his toughness and tackling pressure critical to shepherding through the emergence of young players. Defender Brady Hough has moved into the midfield and been a revelation. He could easily get on a roll and win his first club champion award, while Liam Ryan has got back to playing elite football as both a forward and a midfielder in more recent times. – Nathan Schmook

Liam Baker in action during West Coast's clash against Brisbane in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ED RICHARDS

Sam Darcy will burst out of the blocks, but Richards should reach halfway ahead in the Charles Sutton Medal. The half-back-turned-midfielder has been one of the best players in the AFL across the first half of 2025, but he isn’t alone. All-Australian half-back Bailey Dale is in the hunt for another blazer. Matt Kennedy has been one of the recruits of the year. And then there is Tom Liberatore, who rarely finishes off the podium in the best and fairest. - Josh Gabelich