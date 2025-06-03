Steele Sidebottom and Jake Melksham with penguins during a Big Freeze 11 media opportunity at the Melbourne Aquarium on June 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE race for a place in the top four heats up with three clashes in round 13 between sides each aiming to be involved at the pointy end of the season.

Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn have been included among the early premiership fancies but are suddenly locked in a battle just to stay in the top eight on Thursday night.

Adelaide will get a better indication of whether it is a genuine contender against Brisbane the following night, and Geelong can knock Gold Coast down a peg or two on Saturday.

Melbourne and Collingwood complete the round with the King's Birthday blockbuster that includes Big Freeze at the 'G on Monday.

Here is who to tip and what to look out for in round 13, while Fremantle and St Kilda have the bye.

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

Thursday, June 5, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 14.15 (99) d Western Bulldogs 9.8 (62), EF 2024

What it means

The Western Bulldogs (6-5) dropped out of the top eight for the first time since round five while they had a bye but now have an opportunity to leapfrog Hawthorn and jump straight back in. The Dogs can turn to their hot streak at Marvel Stadium where they have won their past nine matches though the Hawks had the better of them when they met at the venue last year and again in an elimination final.

Hawthorn (7-5) has fallen back into the chasing pack after three consecutive defeats to top-four contenders and now needs to beat another finals hopeful just to be sure to hold onto its place in the eight. The Hawks have averaged only 37 tackles in their past two matches as their pressure has dried up as much as their scoring in a couple of key areas they must turn around on the main stage.

Game shapers

Matt Kennedy has quickly proven to be one of the smartest pick-ups of the year after the Bulldogs paid relatively little in a trade to lure the onballer across from Carlton. The 28-year-old is impressing in his first season at his third club as he averages 24.4 disposals with a career-high 6.3 clearances a game while also finding time to hit the scoreboard with 14 goals from 11 games.

Jack Ginnivan has largely fallen short of the impact he had in his first season with Hawthorn and even been dropped from the side this year before bursting back into form against Collingwood. The 22-year-old gathered an equal career-high 31 disposals and booted three majors while lining up the Pies' most dangerous half-backs to remind his former side of the threat he can have near goal.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 11 points

Matt Kennedy celebrates during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Carlton in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide v Brisbane, Adelaide Oval

Friday, June 6, 7.10pm ACST

Last time: Brisbane 14.13 (97) d Adelaide 13.8 (86), R17 2024

What it means

Adelaide (8-4) tightened its grip on a top-four spot and gave its competition-leading percentage a healthy boost when thumping nemesis Sydney that it had not previously beaten since 2019. The Crows are brushing aside recent history as they continue to tick off different boxes but still need to show improved form against the current top-eight sides with a 1-4 record against them this year.

Brisbane (9-1-2) survived another huge scare against Essendon as it continues to bank valuable wins and keep pace with the ladder leaders even while rarely getting out of third gear. The Lions will get a better idea of their form over the coming weeks as they face the Crows, Giants and Cats before a bye, starting with a visit to Adelaide Oval where they have won only four times in 14 matches.

Game shapers

Wayne Milera has rarely stepped into the spotlight in his 111 matches over a decade but found himself in the centre of a storm after making some pointed comments in the aftermath of Adelaide's demolition of Sydney. The Crows defender came under fire for describing the Swans as a "rabble" but can be comfortable in knowing that he has already backed up his words with a rousing return this year from a serious knee injury.

Lachie Neale is again hitting the lofty heights that he has set for himself since moving to Brisbane ahead of the 2019 season after 135 matches with Fremantle. The dual Brownlow medallist reaches another milestone this week in his 150th match for the Lions while continuing be critical to his side pushing for back-to-back premierships as he averages 26.8 disposals and 6.1 clearances.

Early tip: Adelaide by four points

Wayne Milera celebrates a goal during the R12 match between Adelaide and Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground on May 31, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Richmond v Sydney, MCG

Saturday, June 7, 1.20pm AEST

Last time: Richmond 11.16 (82) d Sydney 11.11 (77), R3 2024

What it means

Richmond (3-9) won more admirers even if it missed out on the four points after it raced away to a healthy lead before being overrun by an inspired Greater Western Sydney. The Tigers might be showing strong signs that they are ahead of schedule in their rebuild but that will continue to count for little as they let wins slip through their fingers through a single poor quarter three weeks in a row.

Sydney (4-8) hit a new low as it slumped to a humiliating defeat after it celebrated the anniversary of its 2005 premiership in front of home fans. The Swans are a shell of the side that lit up the competition last year and look more like the team that has lost to the Tigers in their past two meetings and won only two of their past 10 matches at the MCG.

Game shapers

Tom Lynch has too often been cruelled by injury in recent years but finally reaches 100 matches at Richmond in his seventh season with the club. The Tigers spearhead also hit the mark at Gold Coast before making the move and being part of two premierships with his second club where he is now proving critical to guiding a rebuild while being surrounded by emerging talents.

Tom McCartin has taken huge strides toward a return to form since his shift forward has been aborted and the 25-year-old has been allowed time to settle back into Sydney's backline. The key defender stood tall even when the Swans were under siege against the Crows last week as he reeled in a career-high 11 marks while trying to deal with the opponent's multiple attacking weapons.

Early tip: Sydney by nine points

Tom McCartin looks to pass the ball during the R12 match between Sydney and Adelaide at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on May 31, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Geelong v Gold Coast, GMHBA Stadium

Saturday, June 7, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Gold Coast 26.8 (164) d Geelong 15.10 (100), R10 2024

What it means

Geelong (8-4) kept West Coast at arm's length before pulling away in the final term as the once safe and sound side piled on more than 100 points for the fifth time this season. The Cats continue to hover around the top four without quite breaking in but could overtake the Suns with a win over an outfit that has beaten them in their past two matches.

Gold Coast (8-3) suffered a rare slip-up on home turf when falling short in wet and wild conditions against Fremantle but can now cement its breakout start to the season with another win before its bye. The Suns might have a decent recent record against the Cats but will have to overcome a horror streak at GMHBA Stadium where they have lost on all eight visits by an average 71.5 points.

Game shapers

Gryan Miers can hardly claim to still fly under the radar but has been as impressive as even his most eye-catching teammates since returning from a stint on the sidelines due to concussion a month ago. The creative forward has gathered a career-high average 21.3 disposals while continuing to be among the Cats' leaders for score involvements with 5.6 a game.

Matt Rowell continues to put his name up in lights as one of the most sought after players yet to decide their future as he helps guide Gold Coast to its best-ever record through the first half of a season. The onball bull is averaging a career-high 24.5 disposals and ranks equal fifth in the competition for 7.1 clearances a game to leave multiple sides considering what the 23-year-old could add to their midfield.

Early tip: Geelong by 19 points

Gryan Miers celebrates a goal during Geelong's win over West Coast in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide, Corroboree Group Manuka Oval

Saturday, June 7, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: GWS Giants 9.19 (73) d Port Adelaide 6.15 (51), R14 2024

What it means

GWS (7-5) came from the clouds on the back of a team-lifting address from the injured Callan Ward to claim its first back-to-back wins since round five with a narrow victory over Richmond. The Giants are still searching for consistency across each week and just within games as clearances and contested ball remain a concern as they aim to make their home-away-from-home a fortress again.

Port Adelaide (4-7) has had time to lick its wounds during a bye that came just at the right time after a horror stretch of form that included four straight defeats by an average 55 points. The Power have little room for error but can give their fading finals hopes a huge boost over the coming month as they face the stuttering Giants with three sides currently outside the top eight to follow.

Game shapers

Josh Kelly hit the ground running on his return from a hip injury when stepping into a Greater Western Sydney midfield that was soon reeling from the loss of veteran Ward to injury against Richmond. The 30-year-old gathered 20 disposals in his first match for more than a month and will have extra motivation in the coming weeks while trying to carry the midfield load in the absence of his fellow former co-captain.

Ollie Wines has conceded that heart problems that can cause palpitations and have caused him to be subbed out of three matches in four seasons remain an ongoing concern but is showing few signs of it slowing him down during a steady start to the year. The Brownlow medallist has been one of the Power midfielders to step up even as their season has not gone to plan as he averages 26.7 disposals while being relied on to play multiple roles.

Early tip: GWS by 22 points

Josh Kelly kicks under pressure from Hugo Ralphsmith during the R12 match between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond at Engie Stadium on May 31, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

North Melbourne v West Coast, Hands Oval, Bunbury

Sunday, June 8, 1.20pm AWST

Last time: West Coast 15.12 (102) d North Melbourne 14.13 (97), R22 2024

What it means

North Melbourne (2-1-8) returns after a bye hoping to turn more three-quarter performances into wins through the second half of the season. The Kangaroos have not made that task any easier by moving a pair of home games to Western Australia but will like their chances of opening up a gap on the bottom-placed Eagles in less than familiar surroundings for both sides.

West Coast (1-11) gave Geelong a huge scare as it begins to stay in games for longer and even outscored the top-four contenders through the middle two quarters. The Eagles can now aim to make the running rather than simply hanging on as they come up against a Kangaroos outfit more at their level in front of home fans while officially playing away.

Game shapers

Jack Darling has had the influence that North Melbourne would have hoped for after he moved clubs as the 32-year-old has offered valuable support and guidance to its key forwards with the added bonus of hitting the scoreboard with an average of a goal a game. The 191cm forward will have more than just a steady contribution in mind this week as he faces the club that he played 298 matches for this first time.

Harley Reid continues to show enough glimpses of his prodigious talents to suggest that in time he will become a regular matchwinner even as West Coast currently lacks the depth to stay in enough games until the dying stages. The 20-year-old is lifting his impact as he again spends more time in the midfield and is primed to give North Melbourne another reminder of what it missed with its round 24 win in 2023.

Early tip: North Melbourne by seven points

Jack Darling is showered with Gatorade following the round two match between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on March 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Carlton v Essendon, MCG

Sunday, June 8, 7.20pm AEST

Last time: Carlton 15.6 (96) d Essendon 9.16 (70), R13 2024

What it means

Carlton (4-7) should be well placed to launch into the second half of the season after having time to address its three defeats in four matches with a bye last week. The Blues have been off the pace of the genuine contenders but have shown they are more than competitive against sides sitting outside the top eight and can kickstart their year against the Bombers with the Eagles and Roos to follow.

Essendon (6-5) had fallen short of matching it with the top-four contenders until giving Brisbane a huge scare even while undermanned at the Gabba. The Bombers have performed much better against sides currently outside the top eight and should like their chances while facing their under-fire rivals now trying to save their season.

Game shaper

Adam Cerra has been one of Carlton's few improvers and more consistent performers this season even if his return to being a regular part of the onball brigade has arguably come at the expense of Sam Walsh's role and impact. The 25-year-old is averaging a career-high 25.5 disposals and five clearances a game while the Blues continue to search for a balance between power and pace around the ball.

Xavier Duursma has been building nicely since moving to Essendon ahead of last season and is now averaging a career-high 20.4 disposals while locking down his place on the wing. The 24-year-old is set to reach his 100-match milestone as a critical part of the Bombers' improvement this season after bursting onto the scene with the Power where he played his first 73 games.

Early tip: Carlton by 14 points

Adam Cerra during Carlton's match against North Melbourne in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne v Collingwood, MCG

Monday, June 9, 3.20pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 15.13 (103) d Melbourne 8.9 (57), R24 2024

What it means

Melbourne (5-7) was setting itself up for a surge up the ladder through the second half of the season before coming to a grinding halt when misfiring near goal in Alice Springs. The Demons are still trying to make up for their sluggish start to the season and have little room for error even while facing an in-form Magpies side they have beaten twice in their past 12 matches.

Collingwood (10-2) continues to cement its place as the team to beat as it brushes aside challengers whether they present as danger games against lower sides or when tested by other premiership contenders. The Magpies can further entrench their place at the top of the ladder over the next month with four matches in a row against teams currently sitting outside the top eight.

Game shapers

Steven May was notable for his absence as injury concerns forced him to miss the start of the season while Melbourne took time to get out of the blocks with a run of five straight defeats. The Demons have largely turned their form around but needed the 33-year-old to be at his best in their defence as wayward kicking in the forward half ultimately cost the side dear against the Saints.

Bobby Hill has become more than just a human highlight reel capable of pulling down screamers and booting Goal of the Year contenders as the Norm Smith medallist reaches 100 matches across two clubs. The electrifying 25-year-old continues to light up the Collingwood forward half but importantly is having a huge impact on the side's success in his most potent season yet with 16 goals in 10 games.

Early tip: Collingwood by 27 points