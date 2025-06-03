Darcy Parish is fit again and the Bombers midfielder is desperate to make his AFL return

Darcy Parish in action during the R22 match between Essendon and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ESSENDON midfielder Darcy Parish is itching to make his long-awaited comeback in the AFL crunch clash with Carlton but still needs the final tick of approval.

Parish has endured a wretched run with injuries in recent seasons and is yet to play a senior game this year.

The 27-year-old has been hampered by ongoing back and calf issues in a difficult start to 2025.

But he has eased into a comeback in two VFL matches on limited minutes and feels ready to be thrust back into AFL action against the Blues at the MCG on Sunday night.

"It's obviously been a frustrating start to the year for myself but I've played the last couple of weeks and managed to get through," Parish said.

"I've been grateful and had real fun and enjoyment out there the last few weeks and now it's up to 'Scotty' (coach Brad Scott).

"Hopefully he picks me for this weekend's clash and I can't wait to get back out there with the boys.

"There's no better place to play than the MCG with a full crowd there and I'm itching to get out there again."

Parish has played just 46 of a possible 78 games since his career-best 2021 season, and the Bombers have taken a conservative approach with the gun midfielder's rehabilitation.

"I've been knocking (on Scott's door) for the past couple of weeks and he's been itching to get me back out there," Parish said.

"But the medical guys have had a real plan in place to manage my minutes and give me the best opportunity to perform and stay out there injury-free for the rest of the year.

"We've stuck fat with that and I've been progressing really well and hopefully this week's the week to get back out there."

Parish has been ever-present on a growing Essendon injury list this year, with the Bombers (6-4) facing significant obstacles in their bid to snap the club's long finals win drought.

Sam Draper, Kyle Langford and Ben McKay are among the raft of key-position players who have been sidelined.

Darcy Parish in action during Essendon's clash with Sydney in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've been really unlucky with injuries – and key injuries as well – in the last few years and especially this year," Parish said.

"We've had a lot of young guys step up and play their roles, which has been really exciting for the club.

"It's the next man up mentality at the moment and we're all trying to do it together."

A keen Liverpool supporter, Parish attended a 20-year anniversary celebration of the famous English club's 'Miracle Of Istanbul' UEFA Champions League victory thrown by Carlsberg in Melbourne on Tuesday.