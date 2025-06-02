Levi Ashcroft handballs during Brisbane's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE running machine Hugh McCluggage (MID, $1,037,000) was the standout performer of the round after ripping up Essendon. He had the ball on a string with 41 disposals, 11 marks and four tackles for 152.

Not far behind him was the best player in the game, Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $1,196,000). The Cats recruit and popular captain pulled out another epic performance for his coaches in the last game of the round with 38 disposals, seven marks and a goal for 147.

Hopefully you listened to my trade tips last week and jumped on Gryan Miers (FWD, $888,000). He once again played all over the ground to collect 26 disposals and take an impressive 13 marks for 137 and given his fixture, he remains a bargain.

It was a week of ill-timed vests, as we will see in the stocks falling. On a week we needed a couple of guys lift and cover our bye players, we saw the opposite as they sat in vests, effectively dropping in value before our eyes.

Thankfully, the hardest of the byes are gone in terms of trade targets and we set our sights on bringing in premium targets from the Blues, Roos, Power and Dogs.

MOST TRADED IN

Kai Lohmann (FWD, $392,000)

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,058,000)

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID $230,000)

Caleb Mitchell (MID, $252,000)

Campbell Gray (DEF/FWD, $301,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Riley Bice (DEF, $593,000)

Caiden Cleary (FWD, $448,000)

Luke Trainor (DEF, $526,000)

Levi Ashcroft (MID/FWD, $785,000)

Ryan Maric (MID/FWD, $759,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Ed Allan (MID, $483,000) +$67,000

Angus Sheldrick (MID, $561,000) +$63,000

Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $980,000) +$58,000

Gryan Miers (FWD, $888,000) +$57,000

Angus Clarke (DEF, $345,000) +$54,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

James Sicily (DEF, $732,000) -$79,000

Ned Moyle (RUCK, $650,000) -$61,000

Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $590,000) -$57,000

Riley Bice (DEF, $593,000) -$52,000

Callum Ward (MID, $547,000) -$50,000

Mattaes Phillipou on the bench after being subbed from the match with injury during St Kilda's clash with Melbourne at TIO Traeger Parkin round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Angus Clarke (DEF, $345,000) -6

Edward Allan (MID, $483,000) -2

Riley Hardeman (DEF, $491,000) 1

Isaac Keeler (FWD, $326,000)1

Kaleb Smith (DEF, $322,000) 2

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Jason Horne Francis (MID/FWD, $847,000) 151

George Hewett (MID, $927,000) 149

Zak Butters (MID, $966,000) 146

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,213,000) 139

James Sicily (DEF, $732,000) 138

STOCKS UP

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,058,000)

The time is right to launch into the Bont. He has been great following an interrupted start to the season but is about to turn it up a notch following his bye. He is averaging 105 and following a first up match-up with the Hawks, his draw opens right up with favourable games against the Saints, Tigers, Swans and Roos.

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against St Kilda in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $1,048,000)

The Power skipper is fresh off receiving defender status which make him a 'must have' in the backline and the sooner the better now he has completed the bye. He is averaging 108 and although he has a tough game this week against the Giants, long term he will be a great asset.

Matthew Kennedy (MID/FWD, $1,032,000)

The former Blue has been unleashed at the Dogs and his numbers are reflecting it. When given a decent role, he has dominated stretches in the past and the Dogs are consistently providing him opportunity and he hasn't disappointed with a season average of 101 and five-game average of 111. He has a BE of 97 and mouth-watering fixtures on the horizon.

Gryan Miers (FWD, $888,000)

Ideally we want to be bringing in players who have completed the bye but the hard-working Cat will not remain a bargain by the time his bye is completed. He is coming off a season-high 137 and has a BE of just 46 leading into games against the Suns and Bombers who should provide plenty of scoring opportunities as well as steep price rises.

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,118,000)

I have the Roos big man projected as the top scoring ruck for the remainder of the year and this week provides the perfect opportunity to get him in if you haven't already. He was in sensational form leading up to the bye and he will be huge this week against the Eagles to kick start the run home. He has a BE of 116 which will be light work.

Toby Nankervis and Tristan Xerri compete in the ruck during round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS DOWN

Riley Bice (DEF, $593,000)

The mature-age Swan has been a great cash cow, increasing by $363k since his debut. Unfortunately that took a turn for the worse on the weekend when he was subbed out on just nine, dropping by $52k and leaving him with a BE 99. If he holds his spot in the side, he has a nice match-up with the Tigers, but it's time to go if possible.

Luke Trainor (DEF, $526,000)

Well they did a good job of playing the talented 19-year-old out of form, this week subbing him out on 31 after managing 21 the week before. It leaves him with a BE of 93 and he has to go after dropping $44k this week.

Ryan Maric (MID/FWD, $759,000)

The 20-year-old has proven to be a great selection, racking up plenty of points in the back half while averaging 75 and increasing by $338k. Unfortunately, the points stopped flowing quite as fast since a move to the wing and the writing is on the wall now after copping the red vest on the weekend. He has a BE of 104 and will be fighting to hold his spot this week.

Ryan Maric and Shannon Neale contest for the ball during West Coast's clash against Geelong in round 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Levi Ashcroft (MID/FWD, $785,000)

The 18-year-old is a star, as we saw prior to last week with scores of 115, 84, 82, 89 before being subbed off on 57. He has increased a whopping $457k since the start of the year and although there is merit to keeping him as a forward, his BE of 96 suggests a move to a premium off his bye isn't out of the question.

Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $590,000)

It was very unlucky for owners of the Pou this week, subbed out on just two and dropping $57k as a result. With his bye this week and a BE of 105, it's best to move him on and if he returns to the midfield role we saw last year at any stage, he will be worth considering as an option.

