Callan Ward sheds tears as he leaves the field injured during the R12 match between GWS and Richmond at Engie Stadium on May 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Hip 4-6 weeks Nick Murray Knee 1 week Toby Murray Ankle 5-7 weeks Oscar Ryan Jaw 3-4 weeks Tyler Welsh Toe 8 weeks Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

Rory Laird was managed for the big win against the Swans and will be available to return. With no fresh injuries out of that game, changes to a settled and in-form team will be minimal. How the Crows handle prized draftee Sid Draper will be interesting after back-to-back weeks as the starting substitute with limited game time, and a third game prior to that being substituted off. Zac Taylor was an emergency against the Swans after being omitted and is on the cusp if change is needed. Defender Charlie Edwards and wingman Billy Dowling remain the in-form SANFL options given there was a bye at the lower level. On the injury front, Ryan suffered a jaw injury at training last week and underwent surgery, while Nick Murray will resume training with the main group this week. Young forward Welsh required surgery last week to repair a fractured toe that he suffered in the SANFL. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Quad 5 weeks Sam Day Hamstring 1 week Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Brandon Ryan Facial fracture Test Henry Smith Foot 4-5 weeks Brandon Starcevich Concussion 1 week Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

After three weeks on the sideline with what the club has called "soreness", Oscar McInerney should be available to resume the ruck role from the more-than-steady Darcy Fort for Friday night's trip to Adelaide to face the Crows. Coleman has suffered a setback in his return from a ruptured ACL, straining a quad while training at the weekend. Initially sidelined with swelling in his reconstructed knee following his return match against Melbourne, he will now be out until after the mid-season bye. Will McLachlan continues to apply pressure from VFL level with five goals last weekend. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Cottrell Foot TBC Lachie Cowan Hamstring 1 week Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Nic Newman Knee TBC Jack Silvagni Groin Test Jagga Smith Knee Season Zac Williams Calf Test Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

The Blues are confident Silvagni (groin) will return ahead of Sunday night's clash with the Bombers, while Williams (calf) will need to pass a fitness test later this week. Jordan Boyd (concussion) is also available, having passed through the AFL's 12-day protocols across the bye week. Cowan (hamstring) is another week away, but Cottrell (foot) is facing a further spell on the sidelines. The VFL side had the bye last week, though Marc Pittonet, Francis Evans and Lucas Camporeale were among the emergencies the last time the AFL side played and will be in contention.. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Achilles TBC Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Tew Jiath Foot Test Ash Johnson Leg 3-4 weeks Pat Lipinski Concussion TBC Fin Macrae Shoulder 6-8 weeks Brayden Maynard Foot 2 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Dan McStay Knee Test Lachie Schultz Hamstring 5-6 weeks Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

Schultz will miss up to six weeks with a fresh hamstring strain last Friday night, continuing his interrupted start to 2025. Lipinski is in concussion protocols and won’t play against Melbourne. McStay is in the hunt for King’s Birthday after recovering from his latest knee injury. Maynard will miss another two weeks with the plantar fascia issue that forced him to miss the win over Hawthorn. Tom Mitchell is building towards an AFL return after his best performance yet, finishing with 29 touches, nine clearances and nine tackles against Box Hill. Harry DeMattia remains in the hunt for a debut. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Nik Cox Concussion TBC Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Saad El-Hawli Hamstring 4-5 weeks Lewis Hayes Knee Season Harrison Jones Ankle TBC Kyle Langford Quad 4-5 weeks Ben McKay Foot TBC Jayden Nguyen Foot 6 weeks Zach Reid Hamstring 4-5 weeks Jordan Ridley Hamstring 4 weeks Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

No fresh injuries was a boost for the Bombers after their loss to Brisbane, but they are unlikely to get any of their sidelined players back before their round 16 bye. Dylan Shiel (32 disposals and 11 clearances) and Darcy Parish (21 and seven tackles) pushed their cases in the VFL, with the latter the more likely to be recalled. Vigo Visentini (20 disposals, 58 hitouts and five clearances) continued to impress as the No.1 ruck at VFL level. Mid-season recruit Liam McMahon kicked two goals, while young tall Kayle Gerreyn (14 disposals) was trialled in defence as the Bombers look for answers to their depleted backline stocks. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Odin Jones Back Season Jaeger O'Meara Hamstring/foot Test Quinton Narkle Knee 1 week Alex Pearce Shin TBC Cooper Simpson AC joint 7-8 weeks Sam Sturt Knee 2-3 weeks Brandon Walker Shoulder 3-4 weeks Michael Walters Knee 2 weeks Karl Worner Hamstring 1-2 weeks Hayden Young Hamstring 6-7 weeks Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

The Dockers have a bye this week and have given players four days off before returning to training on Thursday. Captain Pearce is being monitored with a hotspot in his shin, with no timeframe yet to return. Defender Worner experienced hamstring tightness and was substituted against Gold Coast, but he may push to face North Melbourne on the other side of the break. Likewise Walters and O'Meara, who will each train fully this week. Small forward Isaiah Dudley missed against the Suns for personal reasons, while wingman Nathan O'Driscoll could be considered after returning from an ankle issue through the WAFL. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Hamstring 1 week Toby Conway Management Indefinite Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring Test Mitch Edwards Management 3 weeks Lenny Hofmann Back Indefinite Jake Kolodjashnij Back TBC Jacob Molier Management 4 weeks Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

Dangerfield is set to return against Gold Coast on Saturday, providing he passes a fitness test, while Bowes should be right in another week. There won’t be much need to change after the Cats’ 43-point win over West Coast, with serial sub Ted Clohesy appearing the most likely to make way for Dangerfield. Cam Guthrie, Jack Martin and Mitch Knevitt all increased their VFL workload on Sunday in the Cats’ loss to Williamstown. Martin had 22 disposals, Guthrie had 16, while Knevitt had 19 and seven clearances. Jhye Clark collected 23 disposals in his first outing back from concussion, while George Stevens continued his strong form with 26 touches and eight clearances. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Tom Berry Knee 6+ weeks Caleb Graham Achilles 1-3 weeks Will Graham Shoulder 6+ weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Max Knobel Foot Season Jake Rogers Ankle 1-3 weeks Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

Hard to see significant changes for Saturday's trip to GMHBA Stadium to face Geelong, despite the last-start loss to Fremantle. Ethan Read will be considered to resume his spot in the three-tall forward line after Ned Moyle took his place against the Dockers' two-ruck combination at the weekend. Connor Budarick was again around the mark in a VFL team that was walloped, while veteran David Swallow could be swung from the sub into the 22. Otherwise, expect to see much of the same as the Suns try to win for the first time at the Cattery. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kieren Briggs Ankle 3 weeks Finn Callaghan Shoulder 1-2 weeks Stephen Coniglio Glute TBC Brent Daniels Abdomen Test Phoenix Gothard Adductor 1-2 weeks Ollie Hannaford Ankle 8-12 weeks Jack Ough Shoulder 2-3 weeks Jake Stringer Hamstring 1-2 weeks Callan Ward Knee Season Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

The Giants will be forced into a few changes ahead of Saturday night's clash with the Power. Ward (knee) will unfortunately miss the remainder of the season, though Daniels (abdomen) is on track for his first appearance in two months should he pass a fitness test later this week. James Leake (34 disposals, one goal) and Harry Rowston (28 disposals, two goals) will also put their hands up for recalls after impressing at VFL level. Briggs (ankle) will miss much of the next month, meaning a ruck call will need to be made. Lachie Keeffe (seven disposals, one goal) has been the experienced option in the past, though Nick Madden (19 disposals, 37 hitouts) has continued to emerge at VFL level and could be pushing for an AFL debut. Conor Stone (25 disposals, one goal) and Harry Oliver (29 disposals, nine marks) were among the others to impress at reserves level. Callaghan (shoulder) and Stringer (hamstring) are progressing, but won't be available just yet. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Breust Back Test Will Day Foot 2-3 months Matt Hill Ankle Test Mitch Lewis Knee 3 weeks Bodie Ryan Clavicle 4-6 weeks James Sicily Hip/abdominal TBC Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

Sicily will miss Thursday night’s big game against the Western Bulldogs and won’t play until after Hawthorn’s mid-season bye in round 15 due to a lingering hip/abdominal issue. Sam Mitchell could consider Sam Frost, Jai Serong or James Blanck if he wants another key defender, but could go smaller against a side still without Sam Darcy. Henry Hustwaite collected another 32 disposals for Box Hill on the weekend, while Seamus Mitchell was busy with 35 touches. Sam Butler has had a big three weeks in the midfield, while Cam Mackenzie finished with 22 touches and seven clearances in the loss to Collingwood. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aidan Johnson Suspension Round 15 Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Charlie Spargo Scapula 4-5 weeks Jack Viney Hand TBC Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

Viney can't take a trick. After missing a month of footy due to concussion following a knock in round eight, the veteran has now suffered a fracture in his hand and has undergone surgery after slipping over while completing a training session in Alice Springs. Key forward Johnson won't face Collingwood on King's Birthday after copping a two-match rough conduct ban. On form alone, Matt Jefferson would be the one to replace him, with the emerging forward kicking 10 goals in his past two VFL outings. However, Jacob van Rooyen was the travelling emergency in Alice Springs and shapes as the likelier candidate to earn a recall. Tom McDonald is also a chance to return to the side if the Dees opt to send Daniel Turner forward. Marty Hore is available after finally overcoming the calf injury that has kept him sidelined since early in the season, although he would be expected to return via the VFL. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hamstring 1 week Miller Bergman Knee Season Josh Goater Quad TBC Darcy Tucker Back Season Matt Whitlock Concussion Test Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas are hopeful Archer (hamstring) will return via the VFL next week, having progressed quickly through his recovery. However, Goater (quad) is facing yet another setback and will need to go through a further conditioning block. The VFL side had the bye last weekend, so there is no exposed form to pick from, but Will Phillips, Wil Dawson and Robert Hansen jnr had been pushing for selection ahead of this Sunday's clash against the Eagles at Bunbury's Hands Oval.. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Byrne-Jones Concussion Test Tom Cochrane Foot Season Jason Horne-Francis Hamstring 1 week Lachie Jones Hamstring 3-5 weeks Josh Lai Hand Test Jack Lukosius Back 2-3 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles Season Jacob Moss Ankle 8-10 weeks Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Test Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

Port is set to be strengthened for Saturday night's game against Greater Western Sydney in Canberra with a host of players back from injury. Kane Farrell (knee) and Josh Sinn (hip) have overcome their problems and would add much-needed ball use to Ken Hinkley's half-back and wing rotation. Byrne-Jones is set to come out of concussion protocols and regain his spot in the forward line, while Ratugolea will also be considered if he passes a test for his hamstring problem. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Hamstring 5-7 weeks Thomson Dow Patella 5-8 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL 4-7 weeks Taj Hotton ACL 3-6 weeks Sam Lalor Hamstring 3-5 weeks Jayden Short Calf 1 week Josh Smillie Conditioning 3-5 weeks Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

The Tigers are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Greater Western Sydney ahead of hosting Sydney at the MCG on Saturday. Defender Short is another week away from returning from a calf injury, while others are still further behind in their recoveries. Defender Noah Balta is set to return, having played in the VFL last week due to his court-imposed curfew. Judson Clarke (27 disposals and two goals) impressed in the VFL as he continues his return from an ACL injury, while Maurice Rioli jnr (25 and two) caught the eye playing more midfield minutes. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zaine Cordy Pectoral 5-7 weeks Paddy Dow Knee 2-3 weeks Dougal Howard Hamstring 3-4 weeks Max King Knee TBC Jack Macrae Lung Test Mattaes Phillipou Calf TBC Liam Stocker Foot Test Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

Phillipou was subbed out of Sunday’s win in Alice Springs in the opening minutes but the South Australian is expected to be available by the time the Saints return from the bye in round 14. Macrae should also be fit to face the Western Bulldogs next week, while Stocker is also pushing to be available after the weekend off. Hugo Garcia amassed 35 touches, 12 tackles and 11 clearances for Sandringham on Saturday night, while Angus Hastie finished with 24 disposals and a goal in the loss to Frankston. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Suspension Round 15 Riak Andrew Shoulder 1 week Will Edwards Leg 8-12 weeks Aaron Francis Concussion Test Errol Gulden Ankle 2-3 weeks Logan McDonald Ankle 8-12 weeks Tom Papley Foot 2-3 weeks Sam Wicks Hamstring Test Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

Dean Cox has not been shy to drop some big names back to the VFL this season and there could be some nervous players ahead of Saturday's game against Richmond. Skipper Callum Mills will return from suspension, veteran Harry Cunningham had 15 touches on restricted minutes in his return from injury in the VFL last week, while young forwards Tom Hanily and Jesse Dattoli kicked three goals each in the twos. Wicks and Francis will also return if passed fit, while Robbie Fox will return from injury via the VFL. As for who drops out, that depends on how Cox's players respond to what is set to be a long week of soul-searching. McDonald finally has a clearer timeline after meeting with his surgeon but is set to miss most – if not all – of the rest of the season. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jamie Cripps Knee Test Callum Jamieson Hamstring Test Jeremy McGovern Concussion Concussion protocols Matt Owies Calf 2 weeks Jack Petruccelle Shoulder Test Liam Ryan Leg Test Dom Sheed Knee Season Jake Waterman Shoulder Season Elliot Yeo Ankle 4-6 weeks Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

Cripps has made a faster than expected recovery from minor knee surgery and will push for selection this week after two matches sidelined. His experience will be important in attack, particularly if Ryan is sidelined after copping a lower leg knock against Geelong and pulling up sore. Ruck/forward Bailey Williams will be available against North Melbourne after being managed last week, giving the Eagles the option of playing dual rucks against Tristan Xerri. Mid-season recruit Tom McCarthy (26 disposals) impressed with his dash off half-back in the WAFL and could push for an early AFL debut. Young midfielder Clay Hall (30 and two goals) was another strong performer, while Tom Gross (19 and four inside 50s) was an emergency against the Cats and is on the cusp. Campbell Chesser (22 and six clearances) played his first WAFL game of the season after recovering from an ankle injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Foot 3-4 weeks Sam Darcy Knee 1-2 weeks Riley Garcia Knee Test Arty Jones Hamstring 8-9 weeks Anthony Scott Groin 1-2 weeks Adam Treloar Calf Test Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: June 3, 2025

In the mix

Darcy is getting closer, but isn’t quite ready yet to return. Treloar is on track to be available against Hawthorn on Thursday night after recovering from his latest calf injury. The 2024 All-Australian midfielder has only played one game so far in 2025. Liam Jones returned in the VFL before the bye, while Nick Coffield is closing in on a return to the senior side after playing five games for Footscray. Draftee Lachie Jaques is also building towards a debut. – Josh Gabelich