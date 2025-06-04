A broken leg ended Sam Butler's 2024 campaign early but he will return to Hawthorn's senior side this week

Sam Butler during the round 16 match between Hawthorn and Carlton at the MCG, July 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM BUTLER will play his first game for Hawthorn in 418 days after overcoming the horrific broken leg that wiped out his 2024 campaign.

The 22-year-old broke both his fibula and tibia in a game for Box Hill on April 28 last year and had to wait half an hour for an ambulance to arrive and take him off the ground.

After making a full recovery by the end of last year, Butler impressed over the summer before experiencing a few niggles late in the pre-season, delaying his start to 2025.

The Victorian has now played seven VFL games to start the year, but the past three in a new role have demanded a spot in Sam Mitchell's side against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

Butler has played as a midfielder at Box Hill across the past three weeks and starred against three sides with AFL teams in the top eight.

After collecting 31 disposals and seven clearances against Gold Coast, Butler amassed 42 touches and eight clearances against Brisbane, before finishing with 29 disposals and 11 tackles against Collingwood last Saturday.

Hawthorn laid 44 less tackles than the Magpies at the MCG last Friday night after 23 less than Brisbane in round 11. The Hawks had a pressure rating of 155 against Collingwood, after 159 against the Lions.

Butler has played 19 games since being selected with pick No. 23 in the 2021 AFL Draft.

Hawthorn will make at least one change against the Western Bulldogs with captain James Sicily ruled out until after the mid-season bye due to a hip/abdominal injury.