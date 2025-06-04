James Sicily reacts after Hawthorn's loss to Collingwood in round 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SAM MITCHELL admits his bristling response to questioning about James Sicily's injury status "didn't age too well" after the Hawthorn captain was ruled out for at least two matches.

Sicily has succumbed to a hip/abdominal issue that the Hawks said flared up after last week's 51-point thrashing from Collingwood.

EVERY CLUB
Medical room: The full AFL injury list, R13

The versatile defender will miss key clashes with the Western Bulldogs on Thursday night and Adelaide eight days later, before a bye in round 15.

Mitchell got defensive in the build-up to the Collingwood contest when quizzed on Sicily's form and fitness, and denied his skipper had been obstructed by an injury.

The Hawks' fourth-year coach lashed reports of a groin complaint as a "storm in a teacup", and stressed Sicily's kicking, in particular, had not been affected.

Sicily's injury status was updated on Tuesday, with the club's hope now that he will be fit to return to action against North Melbourne in round 16.

24:10

GETTABLE: Shock suitor for free agent, top draft pick 'for sale', star weighs Vic move

Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge explain the 'golden pick' and are joined by Sandringham Dragons draft prospect Archie Ludowyke

On Wednesday, Mitchell said it was "completely wrong" to suggest Hawthorn had been dishonest about Sicily's fitness.

"At no point (previously) has he ever been a chance to not play, so that was my frustration last week," Mitchell said.

FULL PREVIEW
R13 preview: Top-eight race heats up, can Demons topple hot Pies?

"It didn't age too well, obviously. He got a big flare-up out of the (Collingwood) game and he'll miss a couple of weeks at least now."

Mitchell reiterated Hawthorn had not considered leaving Sicily out of their team until this week.

41:54

ROUND TABLE: Mid-Season All-Australian team, how can Carlton save its season?

Join Sarah Olle, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich for AFL Daily Round Table, with the latest news in the world of footy plus light-hearted banter and crazy takes on pop culture, sport and entertainment

"It hasn't even been close," he said.

"There's injuries where, 'Is he going to get to the line?' and, 'Is he going to be able to play this week?' – and he's never been in that category.

EVERY CLUB
Who is leading your club's B&F at the halfway mark?

"He's definitely been playing every game, and obviously it doesn't age well when it comes out like that, but he got something that we didn't expect.

"It's been tracking and getting slightly better each week, his numbers on the screening process, and then this week had a big regression, so we need to get him right."

04:54

AFL addresses drug code, Hawks skipper sidelined, Big Freeze 11 launched

Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

Mitchell said Sicily was "a bit frustrated" by the setback, having played all 12 games so far this season.

"One of the downsides of the injury is he hasn't been able to train a lot," the coach said.

"While not playing has never been a risk, his actual training consistency hasn't been there.

FANTASY
Fantasy stocktake: Who to buy and sell ahead of R13

"Obviously that makes it a little bit tougher to perform on the weekend, but he's such a proud sort of guy always trying to train and do a bit more.

"Having a forced rest could be the best thing for him."