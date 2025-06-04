Before this week, James Sicily hasn't been close to missing a game through injury this season, according to Hawks coach Sam Mitchell

James Sicily reacts after Hawthorn's loss to Collingwood in round 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SAM MITCHELL admits his bristling response to questioning about James Sicily's injury status "didn't age too well" after the Hawthorn captain was ruled out for at least two matches.

Sicily has succumbed to a hip/abdominal issue that the Hawks said flared up after last week's 51-point thrashing from Collingwood.

The versatile defender will miss key clashes with the Western Bulldogs on Thursday night and Adelaide eight days later, before a bye in round 15.

Mitchell got defensive in the build-up to the Collingwood contest when quizzed on Sicily's form and fitness, and denied his skipper had been obstructed by an injury.

The Hawks' fourth-year coach lashed reports of a groin complaint as a "storm in a teacup", and stressed Sicily's kicking, in particular, had not been affected.

Sicily's injury status was updated on Tuesday, with the club's hope now that he will be fit to return to action against North Melbourne in round 16.

On Wednesday, Mitchell said it was "completely wrong" to suggest Hawthorn had been dishonest about Sicily's fitness.

"At no point (previously) has he ever been a chance to not play, so that was my frustration last week," Mitchell said.

"It didn't age too well, obviously. He got a big flare-up out of the (Collingwood) game and he'll miss a couple of weeks at least now."

Mitchell reiterated Hawthorn had not considered leaving Sicily out of their team until this week.

"It hasn't even been close," he said.

"There's injuries where, 'Is he going to get to the line?' and, 'Is he going to be able to play this week?' – and he's never been in that category.

"He's definitely been playing every game, and obviously it doesn't age well when it comes out like that, but he got something that we didn't expect.

"It's been tracking and getting slightly better each week, his numbers on the screening process, and then this week had a big regression, so we need to get him right."

Mitchell said Sicily was "a bit frustrated" by the setback, having played all 12 games so far this season.

"One of the downsides of the injury is he hasn't been able to train a lot," the coach said.

"While not playing has never been a risk, his actual training consistency hasn't been there.

"Obviously that makes it a little bit tougher to perform on the weekend, but he's such a proud sort of guy always trying to train and do a bit more.

"Having a forced rest could be the best thing for him."