Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge assess the potential ruck race to come, and are joined by young gun Archie Ludowyke

Sam Draper in action during Essendon's loss to Adelaide in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ARE WE set for the biggest ruck race yet?

On this week's episode of AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable, we reveal how the reigning premiers could be about to jump on the ruck merry-go-round and target one of this year's best and most wanted free agents.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also break down the latest in contract talks for Matt Rowell, Oscar Allen, Brandon Starcevich and plenty more, while diving deep into this year's top-end picks at the draft.

Sandringham Dragons and Vic Metro key forward Archie Ludowyke then joins the Gettable crew to chat through the upcoming Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships and his season, which has seen him leap into top 10 calculations.

