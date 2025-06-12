Levi Ashcroft says the Lions haven't watched last year's semi-final comeback win over the Giants ahead of their rematch this weekend

Levi Ashcroft celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at the MCG in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has not reflected on last season's epic semi-final comeback win against Greater Western Sydney as it prepares to face the Giants on Saturday, says first-year star Levi Ashcroft.

The teenager, who watched from Melbourne as his brother Will and the Lions overturned a 44-point deficit to record a stunning win, said it was all about 2025.

"We haven't watched the replay," Ashcroft said ahead of main training on Thursday morning.

"We've seen a few clips from the Giants and ourselves. We mainly like to focus on what we do with the ball and on defence and in the contest.

"I feel like that's where the game is going to be won this weekend."

Ashcroft is in the midst of an exceptional first year in the AFL after being taken with the fifth pick in last year's draft as a father-son selection.

Playing all 13 games to date, he has mixed time between half-forward and a wing, averaging 21 disposals and kicking five goals.

Learn More 24:06

Aside from adjusting to the bigger bodies and quicker ball movement, the son of three-time premiership player Marcus said coach Chris Fagan had implored one main area of focus.

"Give yourself to the team is a big thing for 'Fages' and the coaching staff," he said.

"Just doing everything you possibly can for your mates and this club. He's been stern on that all year, and I definitely resonate with that. I love playing for the Lions."

Coming off a five-point loss to Adelaide, Brisbane is set to regain defender Brandon Starcevich after a 12-week absence to deal with repeated concussions.

Ruckman Oscar McInerney and key forward Sam Day are also available after missing the past month.