The AFL has appointed Tom Harley as its Chief Operating Officer

Tom Harley watches Sydney training on June 5, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY CEO Tom Harley will join the AFL in October as its Chief Operating Officer.

Harley becomes the second club CEO to join the League this month after Greg Swann was appointed as the Executive General Manager Football Performance.

STATEMENT AFL appoints Tom Harley as COO

Harley will see out the 2025 season at the Swans before starting his new role.

A two-time Geelong premiership captain, Harley has enjoyed a hugely successful career as an administrator since he retired from playing.

After starting in game development, he progressed to the role of Chief Executive at the Swans at the start of 2019 after four years as general manager of football and has been at the club for their Grand Final campaigns in 2016, 2022 and 2024.

"When we first announced the COO position, we were clear — this was about bringing strong club experience to the AFL's leadership. Tom Harley is the right person to do exactly that," CEO Andrew Dillon said.

"Tom has a deep understanding of the game — from his time as a two-time premiership captain, to leading AFL NSW/ACT, to steering the Swans through a period of significant on- and off-field growth. His ability to lead people, build trust, and drive long-term outcomes is exactly what we need at this moment in our journey and I am thrilled he is joining our executive leadership team."

More to come