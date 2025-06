Tom Green looks dejected after the semi-final between GWS and Brisbane at Engie Stadium on September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook unpack all of football's big issues.

- The guys delve into Melbourne's huge contract offer to Kysaiah Pickett

- Brisbane and GWS meet for the first time since their 2024 semi-final clash

- Why North Melbourne winning the first of two 'home' matches in WA was "massive"

- We add another name to the Thursday Great Man files

