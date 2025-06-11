Cal Twomey says Elijah Tsatas is among a host of midfielders likely to seek a move at the end of the season

Elijah Tsatas in action during the match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's former No.3 draft pick is among five ex-top 10 picks that could be on the move to rival clubs, says AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

As some of the most promising picks of past drafts struggle to get regular senior games, clubs are circling for ready-made midfielders to slot into their best 22.

Speaking on AFL.com.au’s trade and draft show Gettable, Twomey named five former top 10 picks - including the Roos' 2020 No.3 pick Will Phillips, Essendon's Elijah Tsatas (No.5, 2022), Fremantle's Neil Erasmus (No.10, 2021) and Will Brodie (No.9, 2016) and Geelong's Jhye Clark (No.8 2022) - amongst 10 midfielders who could be looking elsewhere for the guarantee of more senior game time.

"I think they're all players … who are looking for opportunity," Twomey said.

"The opportunity market. Who can go and find a midfielder who can come and play straightaway and do what you have to do, because some of these guys are struggling to get in."

Phillips is fighting for game time in a side that's taken a series of midfielders in recent drafts, while Brisbane's Deven Robertson has played just five senior games since playing in the 2023 Grand Final.

Twomey believes clubs will be trying to pick off midfielders sitting on the sidelines, with Geelong and West Coast potentially on the lookout.

"Some of [these players] are contracted, some of them aren't," Twomey said.

"Let's have a look at 10 midfielders who are potentially up for grabs or at least struggling to break into their senior teams … because Elijah Tsatas is one, Neil Erasmus is another, Angus Sheldrick is there, Bailey Laurie, Will Phillips, Deven Robinson at the Lions, Will Brodie, Harry Rowston, Jhye Clark and also Henry Hustwaite.

"Who are the clubs out there that need midfielders? West Coast is one. I think Geelong probably need a couple more at different levels too."

Will Phillips is seen during North Melbourne's 2025 team photo day at Arden Street Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon's Tsatas is contracted until the end of 2026, but having only played four senior games this year, Twomey believes it's likely he'll be on the trade table at the end of the season.

"Elijah Tsatas has another year to run in his contract, but he can't break in," Twomey said.

"Are they overstocked in this part of the ground?

"Darcy Parrish comes in, they've obviously got Sam Durham already playing there, Jye Caldwell's there, Zach Merrett's been pushed out of midfield in the last couple of weeks, Nic Martin's been in and out of that midfield mix as well … Will Setterfield has been in the midfield too, ahead of [Tsatas], Dylan Shiel at different stages this year as well.

"I think the odds would be more on Elijah Tsatas being somewhere else in 2026. And I think there's a club out there that can find someone who can do a job for them straight away."

Elijah Tsatas and Cam Mackenzie compete for the ball during the match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELD MARKET

Elijah Tsatas (contracted until 2026)

Neil Erasmus (2025)

Angus Sheldrick (2025)

Bailey Laurie (2026)

Will Phillips (2025)

Deven Robertson (2025)

Will Brodie (2026)

Harry Rowston (2026)

Jhye Clark (2026)

Henry Hustwaite (2026)