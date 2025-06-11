The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs

Western Bulldogs forward Sam Darcy and St Kilda midfielder Jack Macrae. Pictures: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Sam Darcy has been confirmed for his first game since round six on Thursday night, while St Kilda's Jack Macrae is also back for his first game in a month.

Darcy suffered what was feared to be a serious knee injury the last time the two teams played, on Easter Sunday in late April. But having been cleared of serious damage, the young star has been cleared to return to the Bulldogs' forward line for the clash at Marvel Stadium.

Youngster Cooper Hynes is also back for the Dogs, while James Harmes (concussion) and Ryan Gardner (omitted) have dropped out of the side.

For the Saints, Macrae is back after he suffered a punctured lung in the loss to West Coast in round 10. Defender Liam Stocker also returns, while Mattaes Phillipou (calf) and Hugh Boxshall (omitted) drop out.

The Bulldogs, who re-signed coach Luke Beveridge on Tuesday, sit just outside the top eight with a 6-6 record, while St Kilda (5-7) is one of five teams which sit a win behind the Dogs.

THURSDAY, JUNE 12

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Macrae, L.Stocker

Out: M.Phillipou (calf), H.Boxshall (omitted)

R12 sub: Jack Carroll

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: S.Darcy, C.Hynes

Out: R.Gardner (omitted), J.Harmes (concussion)

R13 sub: Josh Dolan