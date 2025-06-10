Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal for Melbourne against Collingwood in R13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has made an enormous pitch to keep superstar Kysaiah Pickett at the club, offering the premiership Demon a seven-year contract extension.

AFL.com.au can reveal the offer would take Pickett through until the end of 2034 and would be one of footy's most lucrative contracts.

It would make him the longest signed player in the AFL, with Fremantle's Hayden Young (2033) currently holding the mantle.

Pickett is already signed for two more seasons at the Demons through to the end of 2027, but the new deal has been presented to the game-changer and a decision is expected soon on his willingness to lock in for the long-term in Melbourne.

It is a huge show of the level the Demons hold Pickett in as Fremantle circle the 2021 flag winner, with the 24-year-old mulling the Dees' offer amidst the Dockers' interest.

Pickett has battled homesickness at stages during his career at Melbourne but is in contention for his first All-Australian guernsey this year after a brilliant first half of the season.

He kicked three goals on King's Birthday against Collingwood, taking his tally to 21 for the season, and his dynamic play through the midfield has been crucial in getting the Demons back on track this season after their 0-5 start.

The new proactive offer put forward by the Demons has given Pickett plenty to think about as he strongly considers committing long-term to Melbourne.