The Giants are retaining belief they can contend again despite a mixed start to the season

Jack Buckley walks from the ground after Greater Western Sydney's loss to Port Adelaide in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF HISTORY does indeed tend to repeat itself, then Greater Western Sydney doesn't need to worry too much about its form slump.

Defender Jack Buckley is confident its run as a premiership contender is far from over despite a frustrating 16-point loss to Port Adelaide on home turf.

Lacking drive or a spark ahead of the ball, the seventh-placed Giants (7-6) were held to just one goal in the second half at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

It was their second defeat in five matches, having only just claimed back-to-back wins for the first time since round five.

Following a 4-1 start to the season, GWS's path to Saturday's semi-final rematch against Brisbane has been a rollercoaster ride.

Adam Kingsley's men suffered three straight defeats, then bounced back with a spirited win over Geelong in round nine, only to be thrashed by Fremantle.

They regrouped to beat Carlton, before escaping a shock loss to Richmond with a last-gasp effort ahead of last round's Power outage.

But Buckley won't sweat, saying it's a ride to finals his team has been on before.

"You'd probably find over the last two years, this time of the year, we've probably been in similar positions," Buckley said on Tuesday.

"You don't want to be in that position, but you can draw upon those experiences to keep the faith – that we have done in the past and turn it around.

"There's always frustration, but I don't think anyone's losing belief, which is the main thing."

Jack Buckley is tackled by Sam Powell-Pepper during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Finding consistency on the field is the No.1 agenda item ahead of their trip to the Gabba.

It's a simple enough task, but Buckley admits the idea so far has been elusive.

"If I had the answer for that, I'd probably make a bit of money off it," Buckley said.

"Everyone's looking for it. It's easy to come up here and say we need to be consistent. Consistency probably just comes off the back of habits."

Jack Buckley kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Richmond in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Reigning premier Brisbane (9-3) sits second on the ladder and will be looking to bounce back after a five-point loss to Adelaide.

The Lions blew a 21-point lead, and their last five results include two wins, one draw and two losses.

Saturday's clash will also be the first time the two sides have met since last year's semi-final, when Brisbane came from 44 points down to win.

"You can't really rectify that this week in a home and away game," Buckley, insisting GWS isn't motivated by redemption or revenge, said.

"I don't think that'd be too big a theme in terms of getting one back on them.

"We've just got to do everything we can this week and the rest of the season to get back in the same position we were in then last year."