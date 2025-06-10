The coaches' votes for the round 13 games are in

Tristan Xerri and Matt Flynn compete in the ruck during North Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri has moved to within one vote of the lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, but Geelong star Bailey Smith remains on top.

Xerri and Kangaroos young gun Colby McKercher picked up nine votes each in North's win over West Coast on Sunday. It has moved Xerri to 58 for the season, one behind Smith, who did not play in round 13 due to a minor hamstring issue.

Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson is a further vote behind after he got three in the Crows' win over Brisbane, with Lions star Cam Rayner and Crows forward Ben Keays leading the way with nine votes each. Eight players - four Crows and four Lions - got at least one vote in that match.

Five players picked up a perfect 10 votes in round 13; Sydney's Nick Blakey, Geelong's Max Holmes, Port Adelaide's Zak Butters, Carlton's Tom De Koning and Collingwood's Josh Daicos.

Hawthorn pair Mabior Chol and Jai Newcombe got nine votes each from their win over the Western Bulldogs on Thursday night, as did Lion Cam Rayner and Crow Ben Keays in Adelaide's victory over Brisbane.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

* in the initial release of votes, five votes were incorrectly awarded to Adelaide's Mark Keane which should have been awarded to Ben Keays. Votes have now been corrected

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

9 Mabior Chol (HAW)

9 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

5 Joshua Weddle (HAW)

3 Josh Ward (HAW)

2 Lloyd Meek (HAW)

1 Matthew Kennedy (WB)

1 James O'Donnell (WB)

Adelaide v Brisbane

9 Cameron Rayner (BL)

9 Ben Keays (ADEL)

3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

3 Jarrod Berry (BL)

2 Josh Dunkley (BL)

2 Will Ashcroft (BL)

1 Rory Laird (ADEL)

1 Josh Worrell (ADEL)

Richmond v Sydney

10 Nick Blakey (SYD)

8 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

5 James Jordon (SYD)

4 Tom McCartin (SYD)

3 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

Geelong v Gold Coast

10 Max Holmes (GEEL)

8 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

4 Mac Andrew (GCFC)

3 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

3 Mark O'Connor (GEEL)

1 Jack Henry (GEEL)

1 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide

10 Zak Butters (PORT)

7 Connor Rozee (PORT)

4 Sam Taylor (GWS)

4 Esava Ratugolea (PORT)

3 Jack Buckley (GWS)

2 Miles Bergman (PORT)

North Melbourne v West Coast

9 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

9 Colby McKercher (NMFC)

5 Harry Edwards (WCE)

3 Liam Baker (WCE)

2 Caleb Daniel (NMFC)

1 Elijah Hewett (WCE)

1 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

Carlton v Essendon

10 Tom De Koning (CARL)

7 Sam Walsh (CARL)

5 Jack Silvagni (CARL)

5 Nic Martin (ESS)

2 George Hewett (CARL)

1 Xavier Duursma (ESS)

Melbourne v Collingwood

10 Josh Daicos (COLL)

8 Jeremy Howe (COLL)

4 Max Gawn (MELB)

4 Steven May (MELB)

2 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

LEADERBOARD

59 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

58 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

57 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

55 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

51 Max Gawn (MELB)

49 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

47 Connor Rozee (PORT)

46 Zak Butters (PORT)

45 Nick Daicos (COLL)

45 Caleb Serong (FRE)

45 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

43 Josh Daicos (COLL)

41 Ed Richards (WB)