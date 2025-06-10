Zach Reid is one of Essendon's most improved players after years of injury frustration

Zach Reid warms up ahead of the R10 match between Essendon and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on May 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ESSENDON defender Zach Reid is poised to lock in a new three-year deal with the club after his breakout start to this season.

Reid was one of the highlights of the Bombers' first half to 2025 and is set to be rewarded with a new extension until the end of 2028.

That is when the No.10 pick from the 2020 draft will reach free agency.

Reid suffered a hamstring strain against Richmond in round 11 and will not play until after Essendon's bye in round 16, but the 23-year-old showed his talents this year after an injury-hit first four years of his career.

The talented tall defender showed his game sense, kicking skills and intercept ability as one of the Bombers' key defenders and is a player the club will build around under coach Brad Scott.

The new deal, set to be signed off soon, has been one of the Bombers' big signing priorities this year, with Reid's value rising sharply despite the recent setback.

The former Gippsland Power product told AFL.com.au earlier this season he had worked through the frustration of injury setbacks at the start of his career and feels ready for the step up.

"I feel like I've accepted it now…everyone has their own journey and are on their own path and I've built up a lot of resilience over the past four years that will hold me in good stead for the rest of my life," Reid said.

"And I'm still 23, I've got a lot of future in me, so I'm excited for that. I've moved on and accepted what's happened in the last four years but I'm keen to get after it."