The Giants could get a double boost for its pivotal game against Brisbane on Saturday

Toby Greene receives attention from medical staff during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney is hopeful captain Toby Greene will overcome a nasty corky to face the reigning premier Brisbane on Saturday, with star midfielder Finn Callaghan also a growing chance to return this weekend.

Greene presented better than first thought at the Giants on Monday morning after copping a severe corked left glute on the weekend, but was restricted to cross-training and running laps at the club on Tuesday.

The Giants won't make a decision on Greene's availability until after Thursday's main training session, with the club due to face Brisbane and Gold Coast before getting to its bye in round 16.

The superstar forward was substituted out at half-time of last Saturday night's disappointing home loss to Port Adelaide, having injured himself in a marking contest with Power defender Aliir Aliir.

He has also spent much of the last month playing through the pain barrier, having rolled his ankle in a win over Geelong in round nine before passing a last-minute fitness test to take on Fremantle the following week.

Callaghan is expected to feature against Brisbane on Saturday, having missed the last three matches with a minor shoulder dislocation he sustained in that defeat to the Dockers last month.

Finn Callaghan during GWS's game against Sydney in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

But Jake Stringer is still another week away, having battled a hamstring complaint recently, while the club remains unsure on when Stephen Coniglio will return having missed almost three months with a nerve issue in his glute.

The Giants face a difficult fortnight leading into their bye, having fallen to 7-6 across the weekend following the 16-point loss to Port Adelaide.