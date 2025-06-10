Toby Greene receives attention from medical staff during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney is hopeful captain Toby Greene will overcome a nasty corky to face the reigning premier Brisbane on Saturday, with star midfielder Finn Callaghan also a growing chance to return this weekend.

Greene presented better than first thought at the Giants on Monday morning after copping a severe corked left glute on the weekend, but was restricted to cross-training and running laps at the club on Tuesday.

The Giants won't make a decision on Greene's availability until after Thursday's main training session, with the club due to face Brisbane and Gold Coast before getting to its bye in round 16.

00:45

Greene stunned after brutal knee to the back

Toby Greene falls down in agony after copping a sickening knee from Aliir Aliir and is eventually subbed out

The superstar forward was substituted out at half-time of last Saturday night's disappointing home loss to Port Adelaide, having injured himself in a marking contest with Power defender Aliir Aliir.

He has also spent much of the last month playing through the pain barrier, having rolled his ankle in a win over Geelong in round nine before passing a last-minute fitness test to take on Fremantle the following week.

Callaghan is expected to feature against Brisbane on Saturday, having missed the last three matches with a minor shoulder dislocation he sustained in that defeat to the Dockers last month.

Finn Callaghan during GWS's game against Sydney in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

But Jake Stringer is still another week away, having battled a hamstring complaint recently, while the club remains unsure on when Stephen Coniglio will return having missed almost three months with a nerve issue in his glute.

The Giants face a difficult fortnight leading into their bye, having fallen to 7-6 across the weekend following the 16-point loss to Port Adelaide.