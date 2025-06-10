Brandon Starcevich in action at Brisbane training on May 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRANDON Starcevich could play his first game in three months this weekend, while uncertainty still surrounds the fitness of Brisbane ruck Oscar McInerney.

Starcevich has not played since the Lions' round one win over Sydney, overcoming three concussions in the space of eight months.

The premiership defender has steadily built up his training volume over the past month and will be considered for selection against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday if he gets through this week without a setback.

It would be the first time since playing the Swans that Brisbane has had its Grand Final-winning backline at its disposal.

The ruck division is another conversation though, with McInerney missing the past month with what the club has called "soreness".

Darty Fort has filled in admirably as the Lions have split the four matches 2-2.

Learn More 06:39

Coach Chris Fagan has previously confirmed McInerney is battling back issues, without going into specifics.

Just when he will be available again is anyone's guess though, with Brisbane naming him as an emergency – ready to go should Fort suffer a hiccup – the past three weeks.

Speaking ahead of the team's training session on Tuesday morning, wingman Jarrod Berry hinted the 30-year-old could still be a little way off.

"'Big O' has been a warhorse for us for so long and is one of those guys that won't say how he's feeling," Berry said.

Oscar McInerney looks on at Brisbane training on May 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"He's going pretty good from what I can gather. I'm not fully across it in terms of exactly the thing that's going wrong.

"He's needed that deserved rest. He'll be back in the later part of the year and we're looking forward to having him back."

Brisbane plays the Giants and then Geelong at GMHBA Stadium before having its bye.

Learn More 17:08

Starcevich might not be the only one back for the premier this week, with Sam Day (hamstring) and Darcy Gardiner (knee) also in line should they get through training strongly.

Still sitting in second position despite last Friday night's loss to Adelaide, Berry said they would take a simple mindset into facing the Giants.

"I think the biggest lesson out of it (Crows game) was that our process was unbelievable and really strong and where we want it to be," he said.

"We stick to the process and how we want to play, that brand we're doing more consistently now."