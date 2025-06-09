Welcome back to The 25, where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

Jordan Dawson, Jeremy Cameron and Ed Richards. Pictures: AFL Photos

Every month throughout 2025, AFL.com.au will rank the best 25 players in the AFL competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

Having watched the first 13 rounds of the season, our panel of journalists and experts have come up with the list of 25 for June.

There are five new players compared to the May list, with Sam Darcy (No.25 in May), Jason Horne-Francis (No.24 in May), Harris Andrews (No.23 in May), Steele Sidebottom (No.22 in May) and Patrick Dangerfield (No.20 in May) the five dropping out.

Having been in and out of The 25 this season, the Cats midfielder is back and - on recent form - looks set to climb further as the year goes on. Having made a permanent switch into midfield, the 22-year-old continues to rack up high possessions, with his speed and ball movement a feature of his game. Having once drawn comparisons to Chris Judd, he's starting to show why.

Max Holmes runs away from Matt Rowell during Geelong's match against Gold Coast in R13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The two-time Coleman medallist is this month's big slider, dropping eight places, with his form mirroring that of his club this season. A return of 26 goals from 11 games this year is still good going, but he's kicked more than three goals just once and is yet to really break a game open like we know he can do. Carlton's poor forward entries and the in-and-out season of Harry McKay are no doubt contributing to Curnow being below his best, but he remains a player that keeps opposition coaches up at night.

Charlie Curnow celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A new addition to The 25, Wanganeen-Milera has shown across the first 13 games why his signature is so sought after. His 36 disposals, two clearances and 902 metres gained against Gold Coast in round 11 was the standout, but his outstanding effort against Melbourne in Alice Springs wasn't far behind. His hot start to the year has him rated elite for disposals, clearances, contested possessions and score involvements. He's arguably the Saints' most important player and one of the competition's best young talents, and his form suggests he's only going to move up from here.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during St Kilda's match against Melbourne in R12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Richards has surged into The 25 off the back of a career-best season so far that has him in All-Australian contention. The 25-year-old, who signed a five-year extension last month to stay in red, white and blue, has become a critical cog in the Bulldogs midfield, averaging 27 disposals, four tackles and five clearances. He's also impacting on the scoreboard with 11 goals for the year.

Ed Richards celebrates a goal during the R11 match between Western Bulldogs and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on May 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The dynamic Lion has surged into both the All-Australian and Brownlow Medal conversation after a stunning first half of the season. McCluggage adds a different element to a star-studded Brisbane midfield with his ability to run and carry and impact in the front half. He is averaging 26.8 disposals and 5.8 clearances and has hit a particular purple patch of form in the past month, including a 41-disposal performance against Essendon in round 12. Having long gone under the radar in a star-studded Lions side, he's finally getting some broader recognition.

Hugh McCluggage in action during Brisbane's win over Essendon in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The electric Crow remains one of the most dangerous players in the competition, despite being a little below his best in the past month. After starting the season playing mostly through the midfield, Rankine has spent more time forward in recent weeks and only inaccuracy in front of goal has stopped him breaking a game wide open. He's among the top handful of players in the competition for score involvements and if he can recapture his goalkicking best, look out.

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during Kuwarna's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns captain has led from the front to help Gold Coast to its strong start to the season. Anderson is a ball-magnet (averaging 30 disposals) and clearance machine (7.6 per game) and continues to be among the competition's most consistent performers. If the Suns are to make a deep September run, their skipper will be a big part of it.

Noah Anderson celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Melbourne in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The reigning Coleman medallist has run hot and cold through the past month, kicking bags before being held goalless against Richmond, the first time he hasn't troubled the scorers since round 16, 2023. His best is as good as any in the League, but Adam Kingsley will want his spearhead as sharp as possible as the pointy end of the season approaches.

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during the R9 match between GWS and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium, on May 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After leaping up the list in the first three editions of The 25, Rowell has dropped a couple of spots, but the change of position is less to do with his output as much as those passing him. The Suns bull is still doing all he can to head his side to a maiden finals series. On the rare occasion he doesn't have the ball in hand, Rowell makes life difficult for whoever does and sits high in the League's tackle tally – all of them bruising.

Matt Rowell in action during the match between Euro-Yroke and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The GWS back-half general keeps doing what he does, shutting down the best forwards in the game and turning defence into attack time and time again. Taylor doesn't just lead the League for intercept marks, he's streets ahead. While some Giants have struggled to find consistency this year, and others have been restricted by injury, Taylor has made sure there's no such thing as an easy goal for opposition sides.

Sam Taylor marks during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Walyalup at Engie Stadium in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Adelaide skipper continues to lead his side from the front and his 'leave nothing out there' approach is no small factor in the Crows' rise in 2025. But it's not just leadership value, Dawson continues to rack up big numbers in possessions and tackles, and is hitting the scoreboard like never before. He's arguably one of the most versatile players in the competition and ability to take big marks forward as well as dominate in midfield makes him a nightmare for opposition coaches. Higher honours, for both club and himself, loom large this season.

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Brisbane in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Greene has spent more time outside the forward line this season, with his 28 disposals in round 11 against Carlton being his most prolific return since the 2019 finals. The fact he also kicked three goals in that win reflects that his scoring impact hasn't been lessened, maintaining his spot as one of the most influential, game-changing players in the competition.

Toby Greene celebrates a goal during the R11 match between GWS and Carlton at Marvel Stadium, on May 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After a relatively slow start to the season – by Petracca's high standards – the star Demon is now consistently back to his best. The fact his form line matches Melbourne's is no coincidence as his increased output lifts those around him, and he won't mind slipping slightly down this list if his side is going the other way up the ladder.

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Weekly enhancing his claims as 'recruit of the year', Smith is The 25's biggest mover, jumping nine spots. And it's no surprise, as he enjoys the most productive season of his career. With the spotlight shining brighter on Smith than ever before, he has stood up to lead the way for his new club, entering All-Australian - and Brownlow - conversations as he goes.

Bailey Smith during the match between West Coast and Geelong at Optus Stadium in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers captain looks on track for not only a sixth Crichton Medal, but a fourth All-Australian blazer after yet another consistent start to the season. While still making way for some of his younger teammates to get midfield opportunities, Merrett has impacted all over the ground, highlighted by a monster performance in the round 11 win over Richmond as he finished with 37 disposals, eight marks and seven tackles.

Zach Merrett celebrates a goal with teammates during the match between Essendon and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers ball-magnet has been back to his prolific best in recent weeks. The clearance machine is averaging 28.2 disposals, 8.6 clearances and 4.5 tackles so far this season and he, like his team, has responded since the shock loss to St Kilda in round eight. Serong had 27 disposals, eight tackles and six clearances in the win over Gold Coast in round 12 and he looks primed for a big second half to the season.

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's clash against Collingwood in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Warner has had a couple of quieter outings over the past fortnight, but his better form since re-signing a little over six weeks ago has been a big factor in the Swans' season staying alive. With support coming over the next few weeks in the form of some star teammates returning from injury, expect Warner to get right back to his best.

Chad Warner celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Richmond in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons captain's impact in 2025 has been enormous. Even at 33 years of age, Gawn has been the dominant ruck this season, leading the Demons from the front. While Gawn continues to enjoy dominance at stoppages, his ability to impact around the ground as a marking target is what makes him one of the game's best players.

Max Gawn celebrates during the round eight match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Brownlow medallist was well held in the win against Essendon, but prior to that had been tracking well as he attempts to get his side back in contention. In typical fashion for a true leader, the one thing Cripps is excelling in this season is his tackling and contested possession rate, both at his highest level for years.

Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal during the match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

He has not hit the heights of his extraordinary 2024 campaign, but Heeney has still shown small glimpses of why he's one of the most feared players in the competition. His performance against Carlton in round 10 - 38 disposals, nine clearances and seven shots on goal - was a solid reminder of how high his ceiling is. When he plays well, the Swans normally win.

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Narrm in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The tough Power midfielder returned from injury in scintillating form, having an immediate impact on the competition. Close attention from rivals has limited his influence in recent weeks, but Butters remains one of the competition's best midfielders. He is not only tough and able to win clearances, but the 24-year-old breaks lines and provides run.

Zak Butters celebrates a win after the match between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

He's already got two Brownlows, four All-Australians and a premiership, yet Lachie Neale is not done yet. The depth of Brisbane's midfield is the envy of the competition, and the work opposition teams often put into Neale means the likes of McCluggage, Ashcroft and Dunkley can often get off the chain. But Neale himself has been as prolific as ever, rating elite in clearances and disposals so far in 2025.

Lachie Neale handballs during Brisbane's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

After a mixed bag to start the season where the Cats star spent more time up the ground, Cameron has moved back closer to goal and has been as prolific as ever. With 38 goals in 13 games, including bags of seven, six and five in consecutive weeks, the 32-year-old has sent a reminder of why he's one of the best players of the past decade. Cameron has little left to achieve in the game, but another premiership and a second Coleman Medal is not out of reach.

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal for Geelong against the Western Bulldogs in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bulldogs skipper has been steady rather than brilliant since our May edition and maintains his spot near the top of the list. Has averaged 25 disposals and kicked three goals over the past month but hasn't needed to be at his All-Australian best with the likes of Ed Richards and Matt Kennedy stepping up in the middle. No.1 is still in sight after he missed the first five rounds with a calf injury.

Marcus Bontempelli during the round 10 match between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Marvel Stadium, May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

His star-studded Magpies teammates may also be shining – most notably brother Josh and veteran Steele Sidebottom – but it's still Nick drawing all the attention from opposition coaches looking to limit his influence. He remains one of the competition's most damaging players, highlighted by a 38-disposal game that helped the Pies past North Melbourne in round 11, and 32 more in the impressive victory over Hawthorn.