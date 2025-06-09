A range of players are putting their hands up to be traded in this round

Andrew Brayshaw kicks the ball during the R4 match between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on April 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TRADE out players with a bye to come, bring in someone coming off their bye. Simple, right? Maybe not.

The AFL Fantasy Classic textbook tells us that the basic strategy of trading out a cash cow who has made their money, or a mid-priced player who has done their job for someone who has completed their bye is the way to play the game.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw are midfielders to target following Fremantle's bye to add to last week's options such as Zak Butters, Sam Walsh or even Sam Docherty, who Roy and Warnie jumped on as a value play.

There are a number of options to bring in, but who do you trade out?

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Maybe it is a player who could be a 'hard watch' as The Traders put them. Zach Merrett copped attention from Alex Cincotta. Is there a case to trade him? Or could you move on Josh Dunkley?

If they're not top of the line, there is a world where they can be traded.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through the best options to bring in – and trade out – this week and answer plenty of your questions.

Episode guide

0:30 - Calvin has been bullying Warnie through song.

3:40 - The Traders' round 13 scores.

6:25 - Zach Merrett, Josh Dunkley and Izak Rankine are hard watches.

8:25 - Cash Cow of the Year votes.

9:55 - News featuring Bailey Smith's late withdrawal.

14:15 - Magoos news.

16:20 - Tag watch.

18:00 - Is this actually the easy bye round?

20:50 - Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera versus Jack Sinclair.

26:00 - Players to pick from the round 12 bye.

34:30 - The super early trades and The Traders' moves.

35:50 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy Facebook page.

41:45 - Who goes first out of Zach Merrett, Dayne Zorko and Will Ashcroft?

45:10 - Is Luke Jackson an option?

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.