AFL.com.au's predicted votes have a logjam of 11 players in the running for the 2025 Brownlow Medal

Jordan Dawson tackles Hugh McCluggage during Adelaide's clash with Brisbane in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE captain Jordan Dawson holds an outright lead in AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, but faces a huge chasing pack in what could be the closest race in recent years.

Dawson has been tipped to poll 18 votes through 13 rounds to claim the lead at the midway point of the year, but there are 10 players predicted to be within five votes of the Crows skipper.

Brisbane gun Hugh McCluggage and Geelong's star recruit Bailey Smith are tipped to be just two votes off Dawson, heading off a huge group of players that could be among the Brownlow contenders.

Gold Coast's Noah Anderson, Melbourne's Max Gawn, Port Adelaide's Connor Rozee, Collingwood's Nick Daicos, Greater Western Sydney's Tom Green, Essendon's Zach Merrett, Brisbane's Lachie Neale and North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri have also been predicted to poll 13 votes or more through 13 matches.

Within that extraordinary group of 11 players vying for the lead in the Brownlow Predictor are 10 potential first-time Brownlow winners, with two-time winner Neale the only former champion among the chasing pack.

Dawson has been tipped to poll in eight of 13 games so far this year, including three-vote performances in five of those matches.

He is also tied for favouritism alongside Smith among the bookies, with Daicos just behind that star-studded pair.

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor

18 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

16 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)

16 Bailey Smith (Geelong)

15 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)

15 Max Gawn (Melbourne)

15 Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide)