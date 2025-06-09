IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalist Damian Barrett is joined by Joey Pignataro to unpack all of football's big issues.
- Collingwood manages the big moments again in King's Birthday thriller
- Damo's not happy with Steven May's post-siren confrontation with Max Gawn
- 'Where's the love and connection for the great Max Gawn?', Damo asks
- AFL Commission to meet on Tuesday, with Tasmania's future on the agenda
- The June edition of The 25 is out - who's rising and who's sliding?
