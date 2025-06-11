Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Jeremy McGovern, Nik Cox and Miles Bergman. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement. Find out the latest on contracts, deals, trades, draftees, rules, agents and who is going where from the AFL.com.au team.

PAIR TO MEET CONCUSSION PANEL

WEST Coast's Jeremy McGovern and Essendon's Nik Cox are set to meet with the AFL's independent concussion panel in coming days as both players seek clarity on their situation after recent incidents.

The League's chief medical officer recommended McGovern's referral to the specialist panel after entering concussion protocols in May, having suffered multiple concussions during his stellar 197-game career.

The champion Eagle and five-time All-Australian is set to head to Melbourne for the meeting, which is set to shed light on his uncertain playing future.

Cox was put back into concussion protocols last month after a two-game return in the VFL.

Learn More 27:52

The young Bomber suffered ongoing symptoms following his second game back at the level, having had a long stint of the pre-season on the sidelines following a concussion in a tackle at training last December. He is keen to return to the field and continue his career and the Bombers are also hopeful he can work through the issues and get back to playing.

Both players are contracted to their clubs for the 2026 season.

While the panel meeting is another step in the game's concussion process, the experts can also help players in the next phase of their respective recoveries from their head knocks and concussion issues.

Eagles coach Andrew McQualter said last week McGovern, who hasn't played since round eight, would soon get an update on his future.

"He's doing well, he's well supported, and we'll have a bit more information in a few weeks' time," McQualter said.

Jeremy McGovern looks on after a knock during the R8 match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium on May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon coach Brad Scott has also backed Cox to take his time with his symptoms.

"We'll just give Nik all the time he needs. We're hopeful he'll get back soon, but we won't compromise his health. The game's taken great strides forward in that regard. I was told during the week there's been a number of players forced into retirement by concussion – is that a bad thing? Well, 20 years ago, that didn't happen," Scott said after the Bombers' round 11 win over Richmond.

"We put players at risk for the rest of their lives, and it's actually a positive from my point of view, because we're identifying it and looking after the players better than we ever have." – Callum Twomey

CLUBS IN HUNT FOR POWER STAR

MILES Bergman has at least five Victorian clubs hunting him as the Port Adelaide gun takes time to consider his future.

The versatile 23-year-old's value has been further boosted in recent weeks with a move into the midfield, with Bergman a standout in the Power's win over Greater Western Sydney.

He has five potential suitors lining up with interest, including the Western Bulldogs, Melbourne and Essendon, as well as Carlton if Tom De Koning departs and opens up a first-round compensation pick, and St Kilda.

Miles Bergman in action during the R1 match between Port Adelaide and Collingwood at the MCG on March 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Bulldogs are in the mix for Bergman and are chasing Zak Butters for next year, while Demons assistant Nathan Bassett has links to Bergman having coached him at Port Adelaide. The Bombers have two first-round picks in play this year, with Bergman in their preferred age demographic.

As AFL.com.au revealed last month, the Power have put forward a super long-term deal to retain Bergman, with the Victorian weighing the eight to nine-year deal.

The lucrative contract includes the capacity to sign on for two more years and get to free agency at the end of 2027 and then have the option of activating the next longer-term deal of six-plus years after that.

Collingwood chased Bergman strongly two years ago before he re-signed with the Power but the Pies have not been as active in the chase for the young Power star this time around. He is now five appearances away from reaching his 100-game milestone.

As Gettable reported last week, Port defender Josh Sinn is in talks for a new deal and is keen to remain at Alberton Oval. – Callum Twomey

CROWS BIG MAN CATCHES INTEREST

REILLY O'Brien remains one of the most intriguing out-of-contract rucks in the AFL, with rival clubs expressing interest in the Adelaide free agent.

Brisbane is in the market for a ruck and has emerged as a suitor for unrestricted free agent Sam Draper, as reported by Gettable last week, but the Lions are also understood to have interest in O'Brien.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

With Oscar McInerney battling a lingering back issue and Darcy Fort also above the age of 30, Brisbane is expected to make a move in October for another ruck.

The Crows tabled a two-year offer to O'Brien earlier this year, but have also been in the hunt for Draper, as they continue to search for another ruck.

Matt Flynn and Reilly O'Brien compete in the ruck during Waalitj Marawar's clash against Kuwarna in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong has also kept tabs on O'Brien as it plans for life after Rhys Stanley, while Carlton will consider the Victorian if Tom De Koning moves to St Kilda at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old is one of the most professional players at West Lakes and could play for three or four more years.

O'Brien won the 2020 Malcolm Blight Medal and has played at least 20 games in each of the past four seasons. – Josh Gabelich

DOGS TIE DOWN NEXT DEAL

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have locked away another important piece, with small forward Laitham Vandermeer inking a three-year extension that will secure his future at the club until at least 2028.

Vandermeer was uncontracted beyond this season, but has recently agreed a fresh three-year deal that is just reward for his growing importance within Luke Beveridge's forward line through the first part of the season.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

The 26-year-old has kicked 12 goals from 10 games this year, including two in last Thursday night's loss to Hawthorn, while completing a series of important shutdown roles on some of the League's best rebounding defenders.

The deal will continue Vandermeer's 78-game career at the club, taking him through until at least the end of his 10th season at the Whitten Oval.

Laitham Vandermeer celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Essendon in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Vandermeer's deal follows a two-year extension signed by coach Beveridge earlier this week, as well as the five-year deal penned by free agent Ed Richards and the contracts dished out to Lachlan Smith (2026) and Luke Cleary (2027) last month.

However, there remains no movement on talks for superstar captain Marcus Bontempelli, while veteran pair Adam Treloar and Tom Liberatore are also still without deals for next year. – Riley Beveridge

TASSIE RULES PUSH AHEAD

THE AFL is progressing full steam ahead in its planning for Tasmania's list build rules despite the political uncertainty in the state.

AFL.com.au has revealed full details of the League's proposed inception rules for the Devils, with the club continuing to go back with tweaks to the package of list rules.

The League has been hopeful of locking these in and releasing to clubs before August and is maintaining that timeline despite the potential political upheaval in Tasmania after the call for another state election cast doubt on the Macquarie Point stadium build.

Young Tasmanian footballers listen to Gillon McLachlan at the announcement of a 19th AFL team in Tasmania at North Hobart Oval on May 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The AFL Commission met this week and then meets again in August, but an extra meeting could be called to rubberstamp Tasmania's list rules in between.

The early look at the 2027 draft – which would be Tasmania's first under the club's current plan with the club potentially holding seven picks in the first 13 selections – is looking an exciting one based on the early under-16s performances. – Callum Twomey

DRAFT TALENT'S BIG RETURN

SANDRINGHAM Dragons midfielder Jack Dalton made an emphatic return last Friday night to put himself back on the path to towards playing in the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships.

The Xavier College student missed the start of the season after breaking both forearms in a freak gym accident, after missing a large chunk of 2024 due to a foot injury.

Dalton finished with 35 disposals, 19 contested possessions and seven score involvements against the Oakleigh Chargers and is now targeting a return for Vic Metro against Western Australia on July 9.

Jack Dalton handballs during Sandringham's preliminary final against Dandenong on September 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The 18-year-old is set to play a couple of school games against Brighton Grammar and Wesley College and another Coates Talent League game before the next Vic Metro fixture.

Dalton is regarded as one of the best endurance runners in the pool, finishing second overall in the yo-yo test at the Talent League testing day in March.

Some clubs view Dalton as a late first-round/early second-round prospect, but want to see more given his injury history. With three Vic Metro games left, the 177cm midfielder has time to enhance his draft status before November. – Josh Gabelich