Brayden Maynard has signed a four-year deal to remain at Collingwood

Brayden Maynard and Craig McRae after Collingwood's win over North Melbourne in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRAYDEN Maynard has locked in a new four-year deal at Collingwood, with the premiership Pie now signed to the end of 2029.

In doing so, Maynard has knocked back interest from North Melbourne and other rivals to recommit to the extension.

The unrestricted free agent has been in contract talks over recent months but on Thursday confirmed his future was with the Pies as Collingwood tied up one of its most important players.

More to come