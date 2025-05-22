Nik Cox faces an uncertain future as he deals with concussion symptoms

Nik Cox at Essendon training in April, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE is concern for Nik Cox, with the Essendon youngster suffering concussion symptoms following his return to the VFL.

Cox has been off the training track since he played for Essendon's VFL side against Sydney earlier this month, which was his second game at the level after a long absence.

The 23-year-old was concussed in a training tackle before Christmas last year and had ongoing symptoms over the pre-season and early stages of this year. He resumed training again and then returned to the field in the VFL.

Nik Cox reacts to Essendon's loss to St Kilda in R20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

He had 10 disposals against North Melbourne in round six of the VFL and then 13 the following week against Sydney, playing on the wing.

However, as he returned to training following the Sydney game, his symptoms reappeared and he was placed in concussion protocols and will not play this week at any level.

There was no specific incident in the VFL game that led to the symptoms, but Essendon will take a cautious approach with Cox as the Bomber takes his next steps in getting back.

Cox's run of issues includes entering concussion protocols in Essendon's third last game last season against Gold Coast, and he missed the following week's clash with Sydney.

Learn More 00:52

He played 20 games last season, the most since his debut year of 2021 when he played 22 games. His 2022-23 campaigns were interrupted by other injuries.

Cox, who was a top-10 pick for the club alongside Archie Perkins and Zach Reid in 2020, has played 53 senior games for the Bombers since being drafted.