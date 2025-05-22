Ahead of a crunch clash against Hawthorn, Logan Morris has backed two of his teammates to return to form

Kai Lohmann looks on during round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

YOUNG Brisbane forward Logan Morris has backed battling teammates Charlie Cameron and Kai Lohmann to regain their match-winning form sooner rather than later.

After being integral to the Lions’ premiership run last season, the two dynamic small forwards have been uncharacteristically quiet to date in 2025.

Cameron missed the opening two matches of the season with a calf issue and has kicked eight goals from his ensuing eight matches.

Charlie Cameron looks on during the pre-game ceremony during round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Usually deadly around goal, the 30-year-old’s radar has been wayward, kicking 8.15 and missing other chances altogether.

Lohmann has had a similarly frustrating season to date.

The four-goal Grand Final hero sustained ankle injuries in round one against Sydney and round three against Geelong before suffering a shoulder problem against St Kilda.

He was subbed out of all three matches.

Lohmann is yet to kick a goal in his five appearances, with the past fortnight his first uninterrupted stretch of the year.

Speaking on Thursday morning ahead of Brisbane’s main training, Morris said the dynamic duo were doing a “mountain of work” to turn their form around.

“They bring the energy, and they bring other things aside from kicking goals,” he said.

“We really respect those two lads. We’ll keep supporting them and no doubt they’ll crack open a game soon.”

Logan Morris speaks to the media during a Brisbane training session on May 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Morris is enjoying an excellent second season, kicking 16 goals from nine games.

Along with Eric Hipwood, the 20-year-old has been a constant in a forward line that has struggled for continuity with injuries affecting the cohesion on an almost weekly basis.