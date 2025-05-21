IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- All eyes on Bailey Smith as the Cats star faces his former team for the first time
- Midfield battle crucial in Cats-Dogs blockbuster
- Can Charlie Cameron turn his former around as the Lions head to the MCG to face the Hawks?
- How does the ruck dynamic look at the Dockers this weekend?
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts