Some of Tasmania's early draft picks would have to be traded under AFL proposal

Tasmania CEO Brendon Gale. Pictures: AFL Photos

TASMANIA would have to trade four of its first-round picks for players in its inaugural draft – and a total of six across three years – under the AFL's list concession plan for the Devils.

AFL.com.au detailed the proposed list build package in March but can reveal further details for how it would be unpacked as the League meets with AFL clubs for their feedback and consultation on the rules.

Under the AFL's current proposal, Tasmania would be handed picks No.1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11 and 13 in their first draft, which is set to be in 2027.

However, four of those picks – No.5, 7, 9 and 13 – would come with a caveat that they must be traded, setting the market for rival clubs to also cash in on the extra early selections at the top of the draft.

Then, in years two and three of the list build package, the Devils would be handed picks No.5 and 9 in both years, which are on top of the club's own regular first-round pick.

In both years, the current rules explained to clubs would see the Devils be forced to trade the fixed pick No.5s, and retain the pick No.9s.

But there has been further possible riders added to the trading rules, including that Tasmania cannot receive more than 40 per cent Draft Value Index level on one of their assigned 'trade picks'.

For instance, if Tasmania traded pick No.7 for a player and a selection, that accompanying draft selection cannot be worth more than 40 per cent of pick No.7 on the DVI – which - in this example - equates to 617 points, or pick 25.

Learn More 14:15

Clubs have raised concerns with that and the ones spoken to by AFL.com.au have pushed for those restrictions to be eased.

It will ultimately be the AFL's call, with the League having been keen to find a balance between setting up the Devils for long-term success whilst also being competitive at the start of their time in the competition.

The must-trade picks will also be allowed to 'jackpot' or be 'roll and trade' selections, meaning if a deal cannot be struck or are not to the value of the selection, the club will be able to push the pick into the future draft and have to trade it then.

As previously revealed, Tasmania will have two years to attract uncontracted players as 'free agents' from rival clubs, with a maximum of one player per club.

Learn More 27:24

The League hasn't yet worked through its compensation model for the clubs that loses players, but it will be different to the free agency model given players who join Tasmania are expected to be younger than regular free agents.

Clubs have put forward different concepts as compensation, whether it is fixed picks or based on ladder positions, as well as a salary cap slush fund for clubs who lose players.

Clubs have also been told the League is weighing up the specifics for Tasmania's sign-on bonus fund. The Devils could be given $1.2 million in year one and then $600,000 in their second year to help attract players, while they are set for bigger, more flexible list sizes for three to five years.

The AFL will also give Tasmania access to nine 17-year-olds next year who can be pre-listed by the Devils and sit out of the 2027 draft pool. Those players were expected to have to be born in the first six months of their draft year to be eligible for that signing period, but the AFL has told clubs it could look to expand that to be for the full season, which would be a significant boost for the Devils.

Tasmania will also have access to:

* Two mini-draft selections to on-trade access to star 17-year-olds for trade assets

* Academy zone access in the state

* Father-son access to Tasmanian players

* A select group of players from their VFL squad

* A number of 2026 Tasmanian draftees who have the option of sitting out next year's draft to be listed by the Devils.

Tasmania last week made key appointments to its football department, with Todd Patterson named the club's maiden list manager and Derek Hine the Devils' first recruiting manager.

The finalised list build rules are expected to be announced in the middle of this year.