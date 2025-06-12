IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalist Damian Barrett and expert commentator Kate McCarthy unpack all of football's big issues.
- Sam Darcy's successful return allows the Dogs to dream big
- 'Dour' Saints leaves fans with 'nothing to get excited about', says Damo
- Small forward face-off - Ben Keays and Josh Rachele v Nick Watson and Jack Ginnivan on Friday night
- Damo and Kate unpack Kozzy Pickett's massive new deal at Melbourne
