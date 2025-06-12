AFLW training is well and truly underway as pre-season kicks up a notch ahead of the season start

Sarah Rowe has a drink during Collingwood training at Olympic Park Oval, May 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AFLW training is well and truly underway, as pre-season kicks up a notch ahead of the season start of August 14.

Here's the latest from the track.

WESTERN BULLDOGS

ELLIE Blackburn didn't miss a beat, while Issy Grant looks set for a big year as the Western Bulldogs completed a two-hour session on Thursday.

Former skipper Blackburn suffered a season-ending foot injury in September last year, and has undergone two operations since then, but was moving well through the midfield at training.

Key back Grant – who turns 24 this year – appears to be a more powerful prospect in 2025, while the addition of draftee key forward Emma McDonald looks likely to pay immediate dividends, straightening up the attack and kicking a few long goals.

Versatile former Hawk Lou Stephenson was also training up forward, while ex-VFLW Dog Keeley Hardingham will provide some much-needed ruck support for Alice Edmonds, who was moving cleanly.

Key back Lauren Ahrens (foot stress reaction) trained strongly, while Mua Laloifi (ACL) also took to the track sans strapping on her knee, but was restricted in a small handful of drills.

Best and fairest Isabelle Pritchard received treatment on her ankles, as did Heidi Woodley on her shoulder, while Rylie Wilcox donned a singular long sleeve in the Footscray chill.

Brit Gutknecht provided some bounce out of defence, while Jess Fitzgerald ran through the midfield in match simulation drills.

Jess Fitzgerald before the round nine match between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda at Mars Stadium, October 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dogs showed off a short, neat-kicking ball movement down the ground, in contrast to some of their games last year which involved long kicks to contested marks.

COLLINGWOOD

Meanwhile Collingwood appears to be treating its older players with caution at this early stage of pre-season, with a number on restricted duties at a recent training session.

Skipper Bri Davey has been on a specialised training program this off-season as she continues to deal with ankle issues, and didn't take to the track with her teammates.

Jordy Allan and Imogen Barnett were limited to running duties, while Brit Bonnici completed what appeared to be a pre-planned half-session, and key defender Selena Karlson worked her way through movement drills in a solo session with a trainer.

Britt Bonnici during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval, May 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Sarah Rowe also completed a running session as she continues to integrate back into football after her A-League women's season.

Top draftee Ash Centra trained in attack, rotating as the deepest forward alongside the returning Nell Morris-Dalton, who moved freely after sitting out last year with a back issue.

Recruit Airlie Runnalls ran through the wing, best and fairest Ruby Schleicher through the middle, while young lead-up forward Georgia Clark and midfielder Tarni White spent some time in defence as the Pies look to replace retired full-back Stacey Livingstone.

Airlie Runnalls during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval on May 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Injury-prone defender Lauren Butler caught the eye with some nice runs off half-back.

Father-daughter Violet Patterson did some running with the main group, before spending the rest of the session on the exercise bike.

Kalinda Howarth was moving freely after nearly two years on the sidelines with a torn ACL, but pulled up halfway through the session with what appeared to be a lower leg complaint.