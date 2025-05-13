Miles Bergman is expected to have a range of offers on the table as he weighs up whether to stay at Port Adelaide

Miles Bergman in action during the R1 match between Port Adelaide and Collingwood at the MCG on March 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

MILES Bergman's status as one of Port Adelaide's key pillars has been underlined by the Power's willingness to present extra long-term offers to retain him.

The out-of-contract Port gun is weighing his future, with a host of Victorian clubs interested in the half-back, who knocked back strong interest from Collingwood and other clubs in 2023 to remain at Alberton Oval.

The Power has made a bid to keep Zak Butters at the club after 2026, with a unique offer of two more years then a player option of another six years beyond that which would take him through to the end of 2034 if he locked in for the entirety of the deal.

AFL.com.au can reveal rival clubs are aware of Port's openness to make Bergman one of the longest signed players in the AFL with their maximum offer and what it would take to prise him out of the club.

The Power would be prepared to go long-term to keep Bergman like Butters, with short, medium and long-term contracts all being discussed.

A short-term two-year extension would take the 23-year-old to free agency at the end of 2027, with the option of a longer additional contract also set to be part of the discussions like that presented to Butters.

Most free agency deals afforded to the premium players once they hit their eighth year are around the six-year mark, with the likes of Brisbane's Cam Rayner, Carlton's Jacob Weitering, Adelaide's Darcy Fogarty and Essendon's Andrew McGrath among those in recent months to ink six-year free agency deals.

The Western Bulldogs, St Kilda, Melbourne and Carlton are among the clubs in Melbourne to have been linked with interest in Bergman, who has looked to wait until at least mid-year before getting into his contract decision.

His last contract decision came late in the 2023 season and he has previously closely considered all options before sticking with the Power on successive two-year deals.

Bergman had one of the best games of his season in last week's Showdown, with the Power sending him to run with in-form Crows skipper Jordan Dawson. Dawson was kept to a season-low 14 disposals while Bergman had 23 disposals, eight tackles and six clearances in the midfield.