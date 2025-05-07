Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

L-R: Ollie Greeves, Karl Amon, Ryley Sanders. Pictures: AFL Photos

EARLIER SIGN-UP TO TIGHTEN NGA ELIGIBILITY

CLUBS would have to list juniors a year earlier as Next Generation Academy players as part of the expected changes to stiffen up the program's eligibility process.

The AFL has been working through its review of the NGAs, with AFL.com.au revealing in April each club's feedback to the League in regard to proposed changes to the system.

Part of that centred on club access and criteria for signing players as NGA prospects.

Current rules see a club having to lodge their NGA players in the system by the end of their 16th year ahead of their draft two years later, but the expectation now from clubs is that will change to be a year earlier by the end of their 15th year to ensure clubs have done more work with the players before they have access. The player will also need to be registered on PlayHQ by then as well.

The League will also put in closer monitoring processes throughout the NGA eligibility and approval phase to stamp out later additions or the inconsistencies that have permeated previous years of NGA criteria, which was a big part of the club feedback given to the AFL.

Clubs widely pushed for the NGA access in the boys draft to be replicated in the girls system and that is also expected to come through as part of the changes so that clubs will for the first time be able to have NGA access to players at the AFLW draft.

The lobbying for different zones amid North Melbourne needing to acquire a new NGA zone due to Tasmania's introduction to the competition has now ended, with decisions expected on that part of the NGA review later this year.

Hawthorn was knocked back on its application to have 2025 draft prospect Ollie Greeves in its NGA Academy.

The review and tightening comes as the AFL gets ready for the most compromised draft in history with NGA, northern Academy and father-son prospects, with up to 40 per cent of the national draft pool having links to clubs. – Callum Twomey

Ollie Greeves in action during the Coates Talent League match between Eastern Ranges and Gold Coast Suns Academy at Box Hill City Oval on May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWKS' CONTRACT CRUNCH

HAWTHORN faces a complex contract squeeze as it continues to hunt the AFL's best players with a star list of players coming to the end of their deals next year, although Karl Amon won't be one of them after hitting a trigger.

As of last week's win over Richmond, the Hawks had 10 players who are coming out of contract at the end of 2026.

The list includes stars Dylan Moore, who reaches free agency then, and Jai Newcombe, as well as young guns Nick Watson, Josh Weddle and Cam Mackenzie.

Connor Macdonald, Harry Morrison and Jarman Impey are among the other Hawks regulars coming out of their deals next year, while Bailey Macdonald and Henry Hustwaite, who both featured against the Tigers, are also signed to the end of 2026.

Jarman Impey in action during the R8 match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG on May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Amon was due to come out of contract at the end of 2026, at the end of his four-year deal after crossing from Port Adelaide as a free agent. However he has hit a games trigger for a fifth season so is tied to the Hawks until the end of 2027.

Key forward pair Calsher Dear and Mitch Lewis both didn't play last week, with Dear continuing his return from injury in the VFL and Lewis recovering from his ACL. They are also signed until the end of next year.

The upcoming contract squeeze means the Hawks will be expected to get to their priority re-signings such as Moore and Newcombe this year, with the likes of Watson and Weddle to secure big par rises at the end of their current deals.

That looms as a balancing act for the Hawks, who remain ultra aggressive on the trade and free agency front as they eye A-grade additions for Sam Mitchell's side. – Callum Twomey

TASSIE TO TARGET LOCAL SIGNINGS

TASMANIA is set to make a concerted effort to target local prospects in its first ever list build, with the League's new expansion side hoping to profit from the state's recent batch of talented draftees.

North Melbourne speedster Colby McKercher, Western Bulldogs ball magnet Ryley Sanders and Greater Western Sydney utility James Leake were among an elite bunch of Tasmanians taken with first-round picks in 2023.

All three are yet to extend beyond their initial three-year rookie deals, with Tasmania's first ever list manager Todd Patterson telling AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable that local prospects would be priority targets for the Devils.

Colby McKercher, James Leake and Ryley Sanders the morning after the 2023 AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

"We want Tasmanians to play for Tasmania," Patterson said.

"They've clearly got commitments they need to fulfil at the moment. We'll be looking to get the best talent possible. Clearly, at the moment, Tasmania is producing some really good talent out in the competition. Hopefully, those two things can come together."

Tasmania is expected to take an aggressive approach to its first series of rival signings and will likely have a host of early draft picks it must trade to secure experienced recruits.

Combined with a sign-on bonus fund of more than $1 million, it could push the salary of Tasmania's highest paid player beyond the $2 million mark. However, Patterson said much of that will depend on the next CBA negotiations.

"Clearly, the landscape has changed since the last CBA," Patterson said.

"We're mindful that there will be another one coming up and some mechanisms that will probably give us the opportunity, for the right player, to land on the right contract. Whether it be to that value or not, time will tell.

"The market has clearly changed a lot and that's something we'll need to monitor over the next couple of years. Whether we end up at numbers like that, the CBA will dictate a bit." – Riley Beveridge

EXTENSION COMING FOR NEW ROO

JACOB Konstanty was starved of opportunities in his two seasons at Sydney, but after playing every game to start life at North Melbourne, the small forward is about to trigger a new deal for 2026.

The 20-year-old moved to Arden Street on a one-year deal last October after being included in the same trade that sent veteran midfielder Luke Parker to Arden Street on deadline day.

Konstanty was selected at pick 20 in the 2022 AFL Draft but was stuck in the queue at the Swans and played 23 VFL games during his time in New South Wales.

Alastair Clarkson handed him a debut against the Western Bulldogs in round one and has kept picking the pressure forward.

After being the Kangaroos’ lowest profile recruit last year – they also recruited premiership players Jack Darling and Caleb Daniel – Konstanty has played the first eight games of 2025 and is adding an aggressive edge to North Melbourne. – Josh Gabelich

Jacob Konstanty is tackled by Jake Lloyd (left) and Isaac Heeney during the AFL R4 match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on April 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BOMBER'S TALKS ONGOING

ESSENDON has been working through a contract extension for Harrison Jones, who went down with a dislocated ankle last week.

Fortunately the setback is only expected to sidelined Jones for four-to-six weeks after he dodged more serious injuries, with talks ongoing on an extension.

Jones has a two-year offer to remain at the Bombers through to the end of 2027, when he will reach free agency.

Harrison Jones takes a mark during the R7 match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG on April 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He had looked to get a run of form under his belt to start this season, with the injury adding to Essendon's stocks of unavailable talls after the season-ending injuries to Sam Draper (Achilles), Nick Bryan and Thomas Edwards (knee).

Jones has played 59 games for the Bombers, with the 24-year-old playing more as a wingman over the past 12 months to showcase his running. – Callum Twomey

ROOS ADD TO MID-SEASON LIST

NORTH Melbourne will now have access to an early mid-season rookie draft selection after the season-ending knee injury for Miller Bergman.

Bergman was ruled out of the rest of the year after suffering an ACL knee injury last week, which opens a vacancy for the Roos to fill at the mid-season draft in three weeks on May 28. Previously the club did not have a free spot.

It sees the Kangaroos join Gold Coast, Collingwood, West Coast, Carlton and the Western Bulldogs in currently having one available pick at the mid-season draft. Essendon has the most, with the Bombers holding up to three selections at this stage.

Miller Bergman in action during the R24 match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Blundstone Arena on August 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The likes of Carlton (Nic Newman), Port Adelaide (Todd Marshall) and Brisbane (Lincoln McCarthy) are among other clubs with longer-term injuries that could open up more selections before the draft ahead of round 12 if they are ruled out for the season.

Clubs are still working through the talent pool in this year's mid-season crop, with it not having the obvious two to three players at the top of the mix from a general view.

Richmond VFL's Tom McCarthy has been on the radar of clubs, whilst SANFL forward Ewan McKinley is another who has caught interest.

Tom McCarthy kicks the ball during the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys match between Australia U18 and Richmond VFL at RSEA Park on April 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Eastern Ranges backman Rod Ali has impressed at the start of this year but after not nominating last year, has to play three games at a higher level to be eligible for the mid-season draft. His two games with the Young Guns will count, and he is set to play with Collingwood's VFL side this week against the Northern Bullants on Saturday to tick off the third, having trained with the Pies squad in recent weeks.

The Magpies are understood to be one of at least a few clubs who have met with the Eastern Ranges defender ahead of the mid-season draft, along with Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney.

Ali caught the attention of AFL clubs at the start of the Coates Talent League season, after committing to football full-time in 2025 after focusing on basketball in the past.

After playing 13 games for Mitcham’s under-19s in the Eastern Football League last year, Ali was invited to do a pre-season with the Ranges before making the list as an overage player.

Collingwood has also tracked two players in its VFL program – Riley Mason and Josh Browne – and invited both to train with Craig McRae’s squad last Thursday.

Defender Gus Papal was good for the Young Guns last week with 16 disposals and seven marks, while Vic Country ruckman Zac Harding has firmed to be one of the leading 19-year-olds in the pool and played a strong game last week in front of scouts at Werribee. Adrian Cole was overlooked last year but has clubs looking at him this time around.

Zac Harding in action during the match between the Young Guns and Victoria Metro U18 Boys at Avalon Airport Oval on April 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Cooper Herbert (three goals) was another to take the eye, while the likes of Riley Mason, Josh Browne and Sam Glover (Collingwood VFL), Sam Toner (Richmond VFL), Ajang Kuol mun (Port Melbourne) and Brayden Crossley (Southport) are others in the mix as state league players. Toner kicked four goals for the Young Guns last week.

Inside Trading reported last week premiership Cat Brandan Parfitt was also in the sights of West Coast as a possible mid-season option. – Callum Twomey, Josh Gabelich

SWANS OR ROOS?

THE IMPRESSIVE progress of Aidan McCartney is shaping as a fascinating draft decision next year, with the son of GWS football boss Jason having the call between North Melbourne as a father-son and Sydney as an Academy player.

Aidan showed strong signs last year at under-16s level and has started this season encouragingly as well, kicking 3.3 last week against the Oakleigh Chargers for the Swans Academy.

The tall forward is draft eligible next year, when he will qualify as a father-son at the Kangaroos and also a Swans Academy prospect, having been with the Sydney program through his development years.

He has also spent time with the North father-son program at Arden Street, with Jason playing 107 of his 182 AFL games with the Kangaroos after stints at Collingwood and Adelaide.

The Roos faced a similar circumstance in 2018, when Nick Blakey was eligible to join North Melbourne and Brisbane as a father-son but chose to nominate as an Academy player to Sydney, where he lived. – Callum Twomey