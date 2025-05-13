Darcy Moore suffered a moderate-grade AC joint injury last start and will miss the Magpies' clash with the Crows

Darcy Moore runs through the banner during the match between Fremantle and Collingwood at Optus Stadium in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD captain Darcy Moore has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Adelaide with a shoulder injury, while Jordan De Goey will remain on the sidelines with another Achilles issue.

Moore is expected to miss only one game at this stage after suffering a moderate-grade AC joint injury in last Thursday night's 14-point win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

The 29-year-old completed a light session on Monday before a decision was made on Tuesday for the All-Australian defender to miss a clash against the Crows' trio of key targets – Riley Thilthorpe, Darcy Fogarty and Taylor Walker – at the MCG.

De Goey was managed for the trip to Western Australia with the aim for him to return against the Crows, but the premiership star experienced pain in his Achilles while training in Melbourne late last week.

After consulting specialists in recent days, the 29-year-old has been ruled out for a second game in a row and for a third game with an Achilles tendon issue, after missing the Gather Round win over Sydney.

De Goey endured a nightmare 2024 campaign due to a debilitating groin issue that limited him to 13 games before he suffered a season-ending hamstring strain in August, leading to a trip to Qatar in the off-season to visit a leading sports medicine practice.

Brody Mihocek is on track to return this weekend after suffering an abdominal strain in the after-the-siren loss to Geelong in round eight.

The veteran key forward will need to prove his fitness at the AIA Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Lachie Schultz entered the League's concussion protocols after the nasty incident in the final quarter of the win in Perth.

Nick Daicos and Jamie Elliott have both pulled up well after minor injury issues last Thursday night and are expected to play on Saturday.

Scott Pendlebury and Brayden Maynard will both return after being managed for the longest trip the Magpies’ make in 2025.