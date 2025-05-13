No other team in the League has a better interstate winning percentage than Collingwood over the past decade

Lachie Sullivan, Oleg Markov and Tim Membrey celebrate Collingwood's win over Fremantle in R9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THEY don't travel often, but they travel very well.

Across the past decade, no team has a better interstate winning percentage than Collingwood.

When the Magpies returned from Perth on the redeye in the early hours of Friday morning with four premiership points – despite leaving four stars in Melbourne – they also climbed above Port Adelaide to reclaim the title as the best travelling team in the AFL.

Clearly, they don't travel as much as non-Victorian clubs who leave home every second week.

But for the past decade – and much of this century – Collingwood has had plenty of success across the country, taking the black and white army on the road.

INTERSTATE RECORDS 2016-2025 CLUB WIN DRAW LOSS WIN % Collingwood 35 1 23 59.3 Port Adelaide 56 0 39 58.9 Geelong Cats 36 2 24 58.1 Melbourne 42 0 31 57.5 Sydney Swans 59 0 45 56.7 GWS Giants 64 3 61 50.0 Hawthorn 44 1 44 49.4 Richmond 29 0 33 46.8 Western Bulldogs 28 0 35 44.4 Brisbane Lions 36 2 51 40.4 St Kilda 25 0 43 36.8 Essendon 24 1 41 36.4 Adelaide Crows 33 1 57 36.3 Carlton 22 0 39 36.1 Fremantle 32 1 63 33.3 West Coast Eagles 32 0 65 33.0 Gold Coast Suns 29 0 74 28.2 North Melbourne 24 2 64 26.7

With Scott Pendlebury, Jordan De Goey and Brayden Maynard managed – plus Brody Mihocek nursing a minor abdominal strain – the Dockers were expected to beat the Magpies last Thursday night. But they didn't. Collingwood made the four-hour trip to Perth and beat them off a five-day break.

Jordan De Goey warms up ahead of the match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Magpies now have not lost at Optus Stadium since 2021 and their record in Western Australia is 4-1-1 since they upset the Eagles by a point in the 2020 elimination final, after Mason Cox plucked three contested marks and converted all of them before quarter-time to shock the locals.

Adelaide Oval has been a happy hunting ground for Collingwood. After losing on their first four visits when the ground was reopened in 2014 and started hosting AFL games, the Magpies have won their past 10 games in South Australia.

Gold Coast has rarely troubled the Magpies. Collingwood is 11-3 at Carrara since the 17th license was granted. It took a Gary Ablett masterclass – 49 disposals, 10 clearances and two goals – in 2013 for Gold Coast to win its first game over the Pies, before they repeated the feat 12 months later, despite the dual Brownlow Medallist dislocating his shoulder after a Brent Macaffer tackle.

Easter Thursday trips to the Gabba started during 2002/03 Grand Final era and have returned in recent years. The Lions lead 4-3 in that slot, but the Magpies have won the past two.

New South Wales has been tricky of late. The Swans have won the past three games at the SCG, including the 2022 preliminary final by a point, for a 4-3 record since 2017. Greater Western Sydney boasts a 5-4 record over Collingwood at Engie Stadium.

But for a long time earlier this century, Collingwood travelled to the Harbour City for a primetime fixture at Stadium Australia and returned home with four points under Mick Malthouse. The AFL started fixturing these games in 2003 and the Magpies won 10 of 13 against sides coached by Paul Roos and then John Longmire. Most of them were classics.

Craig McRae has the luxury of coaching most of his games at the MCG, but travelling hasn't been the challenge it has been for most. The Magpies are 3-1 on the road this year – they went 5-1 in 2023 – and are 13-1-6 since 'Fly' landed the gig at the AIA Centre.

While they seem to relish life on the road, the Magpies won't have to pack their bags too many more time this year. Having had four of nine games so far this season outside of Melbourne, the Pies will only travel twice more in the remaining 14 games before September; to play the Suns on the Gold Coast in round 18 and the Crows in Adelaide in round 23.

But based on recent history, neither road trip should hold too many concerns.