Toby Bedford says a player-driven initiative taken from the Penrith Panthers is helping prepare him each week

Toby Bedford after the R8 match between GWS and Sydney at the SCG on May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney midfielder Toby Bedford is confident he will return from an eye injury to take on Walyalup on Saturday as he revealed a Penrith Panthers-inspired tactic that is enhancing his tagging game.

Bedford missed Sunday's thrilling victory over Geelong – a remarkable fifth straight for the Giants at GMHBA Stadium – with the eye problem that forced him to be subbed off at half-time of the Sydney derby loss to the Swans a week earlier.

It was an incident that led to a three-week suspension for Sydney defender Lewis Melican and had Bedford seething at the time.

The 24-year-old has cooled down publicly at least as he looks to return against the Dockers, in a game close to his heart as part of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

"I think it's a mistake on the field. I don't think he genuinely meant it but obviously it's still frustrating. I thought we were coming back into the game and [I was] making my way into the game nicely as well but I understand that accidents happen," Bedford said.

"If people are going to continue to do that, they'll just get weeks. It is what it is, I'll continue to play the same way.

"I felt last week if I was given clearance I would have been able to play. It was just a precautionary thing where we thought it was better to wait one more week. If he (the ophthalmologist) says I'm all good tomorrow, I'll be 100 per cent confident."

Bedford's inclusion would almost certainly mean a run-with job at Engie Stadium on one of Walyalup's superstar midfielders in Caleb Serong or Andrew Brayshaw.

But it might end up being both, depending on how the game pans out.

Bedford has grown accustomed to his tagging job being changed mid-game based on whoever is hurting the Giants the most.

And he's revealed a player-driven opponent analysis session, picked up from the four-in-a-row NRL premiers in Penrith has helped him hugely in managing that switch.

"I kind of expect it now cause 'Kingers' [coach Adam Kingsley] just does that to me during games. I just go ‘oh well I'll start on someone but end up on someone else'. Obviously, it's difficult with different kind of players," he said.

"We've done some new things this year though where players show different [opposition] players and present. It's something we've brought in from Penrith.

"It's something [Penrith captain] Nathan Cleary does. Finn Callaghan and Connor Idun went in there and listened in to a team meeting and he presents to the players. We've tried to do the same thing, just grab a few players and present on other players and it gives a better understanding for all our [opposition] players each week. It hasn't come from the coaches it's come from the players."

That new initiative will have Bedford suitably prepared for both of Serong and Brayshaw as the Giants look once more for a backs-to-the-wall win to kickstart their season.

And Bedford will be hoping to use some of the pent-up frustration from being forced to watch the win over the Cats.

"It was really tough. Me and Josh Kelly were just texting each other throughout the entire game. When [Mark] Blicavs took that mark we said some words that can't be repeated here. It was nerve-wracking but unreal to see the boys get the win," he said.

"We kind of go down there after a few losses and get a really tough win and it kickstarts our season again. Hopefully we have the same thing this year."

Toby Bedford at sunrise on May 13, 2025, ahead of this week's Sir Doug Nicholls Round match between GWS and Walyalup. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The build-up for Sir Doug Nicholls round commenced on Tuesday morning for the Giants as they held a cultural awareness session at their training ground.

They'll wear the same jumper this year as they did in 2024 which they showcased in a home win over the same team they face this weekend.

"The boys did some spear throwing and fire lighting sessions and really enjoyed it," Bedford said.

"I feel this round is getting bigger and bigger each year. Everyone loves the guernseys when they first get released. Everyone's really buying in."