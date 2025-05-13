Jake Lever is set to play on managed minutes in the VFL this weekend

Jake Lever warms up ahead of the match between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

JAKE Lever is set to make an earlier than expected return to the field after his ankle injury, with the Demons premiership defender to play in the VFL this week.

Lever has been missing since round two after being sent for surgery on his ankle.

The club had anticipated he would spend a couple more weeks on the sidelines but the key Narrm leader is set to play for Casey Demons this week in the VFL on managed time for two-to-three quarters. Casey plays Southport at Casey Fields on Saturday.

Lever will need to tick off more training requirements this week before being passed ready to go, but it is a boost for the Demons with their important defender back from injury and building his time before a likely AFL return in round 11 against Sydney.

The 29-year-old hasn't played since the Dees' round two loss against North Melbourne, when he rolled his ankle twice.

The club had been hoping to manage the issue but underwent surgery last month, with the former Crow building his fitness base in recent weeks.

Simon Goodwin's side travels to Brisbane to take on the Lions on Sunday, with the Demons sitting 15th on the ladder.