ONE OF the many highlights of Sir Doug Nicholls Round is the stunning, specially designed jumpers.

In 2025 we have some new designs that tell a fascinating story. Do you have a favourite? Cast your vote at the bottom of the page.

Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and its contribution to our game.

Known as Kuwarna for the duration of Sir Doug Nicholls Round, the Crows will be wearing a guernsey designed by former player and Wirangu man Graham Johncock alongside Wirangu artist Aunty Christine Tschuna. The guernsey tells Johncock's life story, including his youth growing up on the west coast of South Australia and playing juniors at Mallee Park to being drafted by the Crows in 2000. Features of the design include a tribute to Johncock's late mother in the form of a large crow, with footprints representing Johncock's journey to the Crows. Past and present Indigenous Crows are represented by symbols on the guernsey, while sea creatures such as the blue swimmer crab and butterfish represent regions of South Australia's west coast. The guernsey will also be worn by Kuwarna's AFLW wand SANFLW sides throughout the year.

Brisbane's guernsey has been designed by premiership forward Callum Ah Chee's family, led by his eldest brother Jordan. The jumper represents Ah Chee's journey to the Lions, along with his connection to his parents, brothers and the football club. The four rivers on the front of the guernsey represent the stories that have come together to meet at the place and time that Ah Chee and the team are at, while the design in the background of both the front and back of the jumper represents the people of the team.

Carlton's guernsey brings to life the story of connection, resilience and cultural identity, and will be worn across all four of the club's teams in the AFL, AFLW, VFL and VFLW programs. Designed by Yorta Yorta siblings and founders of Bayadherra, Luke and Siena Tieri, it pays homage to their ancestry and includes a shell design and oval shell, which depicts the shape of a football. It features three central journey lines which represent Carlton's Indigenous players - past, present and emerging - as well as the club's continuous cultural journey.

Designed by First Nations artist Lisa Thorpe, a woman from multiple Clans and Nations across Victoria, the Magpies' SDNR guernsey is inspired by her art piece ‘Wooroongi Biik’, meaning ‘Lore of the Land’. It features a magpie’s view of 'Y’alla-Birr-Ang’ (Collingwood) at pre-colonisation, with the six Boonwurrung seasons depicted within its streets and laneways, each serving a purpose in life. Magpie footprints are depicted within the central white stripe of the guernsey, representing the harmonious connection of life to Biik (Country). Spear-shaped elements along the white stripes signify the name Y’alla-Birr-Ang, which denotes the sharpened tip of a spear.

Lucas Waddleton, a Tyerrernotepanner student from Northern Tasmania, and Lawson Richards, a non-Indigenous student are behind Essendon's 2025 Dreamtime guernsey. The duo's design came to life through The Long Walk school program, delivered at Taylors Lakes Secondary College. As part of the program, students had the opportunity to design the this year's guernsey. The design represents the unity of indigenous and non-indigenous people coming together, while the gum tree signifies a family tree where the circles represent different groups of people who become connected at a gathering place of humans and animals.

The Dockers, who will be known as Walyalup for the duration of Sir Doug Nicholls Round, will unveil their guernsey later this week.

Lawson Humphries' sister Meeza is behind Geelong's guernsey this year. Titled 'Saltwater Stories, the deisgn depicts a typical day in the West Kimberleys, where Meeza and Lawson are traditionally from, and is deeply connected with their family's story and Lawson's journey to the AFL. It incorporates the turquoise blue colours that are representative of the area, while the Hoops have been filled in by each of the siblings in the family, going in age order, with eldest sister Stephanie designing the top hoop (representing the hills that are abundant in the north-west and the importance they place in ecosystems), brother Joshua the second hoop (using footprints to symbolise the importance of Elders in communities and how others follow in their footsteps), Lawson the third hoop (representing the movement and flow of life during the wet season) and Meeza the fourth (representing the movement of water through water holes and the ocean).

Gold Coast's Darwin/Larrakia guernsey is designed by local artist Keelan Fejo and is inspired by the Nightcliff Jetty, one of the city's most scenic viewing locations where locals, visitors and Larrakia people gather to watch sunset. It's centred around the sun, with the boomerangs inside the sun representing strength and guidance within the club. Gold Coast will wear the special guernsey in its matches in the Top End against the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn. The guernsey is one of two Indigenous designs to be worn throughout Sir Doug Nicholls Rounds. The Suns will also wear their Indigenous guernsey, designed by Yugambeh and Bundjalung artists Christine Slabb and Kyle Slabb and first worn in 2024, for the round 11 meeting against St Kilda.

Designed last year by proud Gomeroi man Kayleb Waters, GWS's jumper is called Maaluga Ngarriylanha, which means ‘sitting as one.’ The jumper tells a story of unity and the leadership the Giants take in reconciliation and moving forward as one. The club wore a charcoal version of the special jumper for last year’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round but have now launched a new white edition for this year’s occasion. The jumper was designed to represent the opportunities that the Giants provide to communities from all backgrounds and religions, including First Nations people, and their efforts to maintain relationships and connections to culture.

Hawthorn's guernsey has been created by proud Noongar and Yamatji man and the club's Indigenous Player Development Manager, Jamie Bennell. The design is centered around a Hawk in the middle of the guernsey, which symbolises power and strength with an eye for hunting down prey and protecting its nest. Replicating the left side of the traditional Hawthorn stripe are 13 stars which represent each premiership, while the right stripe encapsulates the progression of the club's five AFL home grounds since 1925. At the core of the guernsey is the club's 'nest', representing Hawthorn's 'family club' mantra. At the back of the guernsey is the club's 100-year centenary logo, continuing the celebrations of Hawthorn's special milestone.

Kozzy Picket’s father, Kevin, is behind the Demons' Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey. Kevin Kropinyeri is a proud Ngarrindjeri artist, comedian and sculptor. The design captures Kevin and Kozzy's connection to their Ngarrindjeri culture, while also showcasing their love of the Melbourne Football Club. Ngarrindjeri tradition is key to the design, with the centre of the artwork displaying a shield which represents warriors and symbolises divine protection, faith and resilience. The back of the guernsey features the names of all of the club's Indigenous players, both past and present. For the duration of the round, Melbourne will rebrand to Narrm Football Club.

North's design is titled 'walert morrok goattak', which means possum skin cloak in Woi Wurrung language. It was inspired by Senior Wurundjeri Elder Aunty Joy Murphy Wandin AO and brought to life by Wemba Wemba, Gunditjmara, Ngadjonji and Taungurung artist Emma Bamblett. On the front of the guernsey is a possum skin cloak featuring various symbols within its pelts to highlight Aunty Joy's connection to culture and Country and recognise the club's First Nations community. On the back is the other side of the possum skin cloak featuring a figure of a person, Arden Street Oval, kangaroo tracks and a Bunjil to recognise past First Nations players, ceremony and celebration.

As a reflection and symbol of club connection and unity, the Power will wear the same guernsey, which was designed by the great Gavin Wanganeen, across both Sir Doug Nicholls Round and AFLW Indigenous Round for the first time. Born in Mount Gambier, Wanganeen is a descendent of the Kokatha people of the Western Desert in South Australia who have a strong connection to country, the night sky, and stories in the stars. It's these ties that have formed the main source of inspiration for his art. A striking teal stripe made up of his intricate paint strokes sits at the centre of the guernsey and represents the Milky Way, and the club's heartland. The traditional 'V' shape on the guernsey is made up by a series of dainty and detailed white and teal dots.

Richmond's 2025 Dreamtime guernsey has been designed by Rhyan Mansell, his father Brett and grandfather Clyde, and tells their story and the story of their Country, lumaranatana down to larapuna. The mutton bird, also known as the moon bird, features on the front of the guernsey, symbolising the connection to the local community of north-eastern lutruwita (Tasmania). The sash on the guernsey also features the flock, the land and water, and the fire and smoke. On the back of the guernsey, the handprints represent the Richmond players having each other’s backs, on and off the field.

The Saints' guernsey was designed by star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera. The artwork tells the story of Wanganeen-Milera's upbringing and football journey in South Australia, surrounded by family, friends, and his yawa (journey) to Euro-Yroke. The design's three central elements feature large gathering symbols representing the defender's two cultural groups – the Narungga and Kokatha peoples – surrounded by the community and family who have supported his journey. The third, positioned at the heart of the guernsey, symbolises Moorabbin, with surrounding motifs signifying the club's current First Nations players. Other key elements include Wanganeen-Milera's family totems – the wedge-tailed eagle and the kangaroo – with the footprints representing Nasiah's journey to the Saints and dot art forming the backdrop of the piece, embodying fans and others woven into his story.

Sydney has a new Marn Grook guernsey, which has been adapted from the work of renowned Indigenous artist Jordan Ardler, which is showcased through the Welcome to Country at the club’s entrance. Titled 'Wuri Wuri', which translated from the Dharawal language means 'sunshine', the artwork reflects the Sydney Swans community and is an acknowledgement of the Gadigal and Bidiagal lands on which Sydney Swans HQ stands. The central symbol represents the SCG, and the white lines near the top represent a mullet trail, depicting travel and telling the story of the club's journey from South Melbourne to Sydney.

Designed by Wongutha man Kevin Wilson and Maduwongga and Noongar woman Taryn Woods, West Coast's guernsey highlights the importance of family and connection, featuring totems of each of the club's First Nations players’ families, along with several connections to the club. The ’56 sharp points’ represent the First Nations players drafted since the Eagles’ inception, symbolising the strong warriors who paved the way, and continue to watch over the players carrying the legacy.

The Bulldogs' guernsey is designed by Kamilya Lowana White, a proud Aboriginal artist born and raised in Naarm with Kija Bardi heritage. A meeting place symbol is central to the design, surrounded by six panels. The panel to the right represents all players at the club through 132 people symbols, as well as 100 white dots to recognise the Bulldogs' 100th anniversary in the VFL/AFL. The other five panels are laid out like a map, and represent current First Nations Bulldogs and significant people who have supported them throughout each of their journeys. White worked closely with each of the players to learn and tell their stories.

