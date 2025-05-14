Will Graham will meet with specialists to determine if he needs surgery on a shoulder injury

Will Graham (left) and Daniel Rioli celebrate a goal during the R9 match between Gold Coast and the Western Bulldogs at TIO Stadium on May 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick has heaped praise on injured youngster Will Graham for his "incredible" act of courage that helped Gold Coast defeat the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Graham is seeing a surgeon on Wednesday to discuss his options after subluxing his shoulder late in the match.

Following the incident with Ryley Sanders, the Suns Academy graduate rose to his feet, diving headlong after the loose ball to tap it back to teammate John Noble.

Speaking on Wednesday morning following his team's captain's run at TIO Stadium, Hardwick said Graham's courage to see out the match could not be undersold.

"If that sort of incident happened in Melbourne, they'd be showing it on every footy show," Hardwick said on Wednesday morning.

"It was incredible. He stayed on the ground for the remainder of the game. He's 19 years of age this kid … it helped us win the game."

Hardwick showed that moment, and another that occurred minutes later where Bodhi Uwland got his fingertips to a spoil before Noble dashed in to help, to the entire Suns team in the immediate aftermath of the 10-point victory.

Wednesday's meeting will help determine whether Graham requires surgery or can recover without it.

"It's fair to say he's one of the coach's favourite players," Hardwick said.

"I like what he does so hopefully we get him back soon."

The three-time premiership coach likened Graham's courage to that of a former Tigers namesake, Jack, who played out the 2019 preliminary final after dislocating his shoulder.

"Those sort of players are special. We're very fortunate to have him," he said.

Gold Coast is preparing to play Hawthorn in the opener to Sir Doug Nicholls Round in Darwin on Thursday night.

Hardwick talked down the importance of the primetime opportunity for his Suns, saying "every game is important".

"Hawthorn is always a formidable opponent.

"We're going to have our work cut out for us, there's going to be some challenges they'll make us earn, but we'll also punish them the other way. It's going to be a great contest."