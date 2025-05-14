Karl Amon, Joel Jeffrey and Mal Rosas jnr at the Darwin launch of the 2025 Sir Doug Nicholls Round. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's Indigenous guernsey has a special place in the heart of defender Joel Jeffrey.

Not only does it capture a landmark from his hometown of Darwin, but it's designed by his cousin, Keelan Fejo.

When Gold Coast's Indigenous programs co-ordinator Jarrod Harbrow asked Jeffrey if he knew someone that might like to help with the design, he knew right where to turn.

Fejo not only plays for Wanderers Football Club, the same NTFL club that bred Jeffrey, but he's also an artist.

The jumper is based around the famous Nightcliff jetty.

Artist Keelan Fejo with the Suns' Indigenous jumper at TIO Stadium in Darwin in round nine, 2025. Picture: Gold Coast FC

"To the Larrakia people it's an important place," Jeffrey told AFL.com.au.

"People love going there. It's a nice place to run, have picnics, but it's also the sunset, it's such lovely scenery.

"It's a place that brings happiness.

"The jumper is bringing everyone together, no matter what nationality you are, we all come together on Larrakia country.

"White fulla, black fulla or multicultural, we just all come together to create a good environment."

Sunset over the Nightcliff jetty. Picture: Discover Darwin / NT Government

Jeffrey said people loved to swim under the jetty, although he preferred to give it a miss as the odd crocodile has been known to cruise past on its way to other creeks and rivers.

The Suns will wear the Indigenous jumper for the second straight game on Thursday night, when they open Sir Doug Nicholls Round against Hawthorn at TIO Stadium.

Joel Jeffrey, Mal Rosas jnr, Ben Long and Daniel Rioli lead the Suns off after their win over the Western Bulldogs in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I was pretty proud to say 'that's my cousin'," Jeffrey said, when the jumper was unveiled to his teammates.

"This round is something in the calendar us Indigenous boys look forward to.

"It's a very important round. We want to showcase our culture on the footy field and off the footy field.

"We want to run amok out on the field.

"We want to be great role models to the younger mob coming through."We've played on that ground all our lives. It's exciting. I can't wait to play in that jumper in front of friends and family again."

