Gettable hosts Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey with player manager John Meesen and draft hopeful Sam Grlj.

POTENTIAL top-10 pick Sam Grlj is at the Gettable desk this week.

Grlj has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season with the Oakleigh Chargers and has burst onto the radar of clubs desperate for speed, poise and dash out of their midfield set-ups.

Learn More 24:14

He chats to the Gettable crew about his start to the campaign, how he models his performance on superstars at Port Adelaide and Geelong, and his off-season training sessions with Greater Western Sydney captain Toby Greene.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge then delve into the big news around the eight-club chase for potential Category B rookie Indy Cotton, the latest on Port Adelaide’s offer for Miles Bergman, Essendon's bid to keep free agent Sam Draper and plenty more.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.