Bailey Smith during Geelong's game against Collingwood in R8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

How good is Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $1.07M)? Unbelievably good is the answer.

His talent was on full display once again at the Cattery on the weekend, in what has been a tough match-up for midfielders against the Giants. With Toby Bedford on the sidelines, there was no slowing 'Baz' who racked up 35 disposals, eight marks and 10 tackles for a round high 149.

A couple of other popular players also stood out on the weekend with Nic Martin (FWD/DEF, $991,000) and Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1.04M) more than making up for a few disappointing scores over the last few weeks.The Bomber running machine got back to his 100 per cent TOG and his score reflected it with 38 disposals and eight marks for 141. Meanwhile, the Lions veteran saved his best for last once again with a quarter pounder in the fourth where he tallied 52 points to end the game on 137.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

What about the Sunday afternoon carnage? Usually we can put our feet up after final teams are named an hour before the game, but that wasn't the case when Jayden Short (DEF, $872,000) sent teams scrambling with a late, late withdrawal. The hard thing was, many teams had already locked in a loop score on the back of Zach Reid (DEF, $668,000) and Jaxon Prior (DEF, $592,000) pumping out huge scores of 117 and 115 respectively while taking 14 marks apiece.

Unfortunately, its part of the risk of the looping game. For coaches lucky enough to have talented defender Luke Trainor (DEF, $588,000) there, a quick swap ensured a bonus 69 points.

With two rounds until the byes, it's time to start looking at them and allowing your team balance to dictate moves to some extent.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

MOST TRADED IN

Cooper Simpson (FWD, $260,000)

Saad El-Hawli (DEF/MID, $312,000)

Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $991,000)

Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $662,000)

Tom Green (MID, $1.04M)

MOST TRADED OUT

Riley Bice (DEF, $666,000)

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $809,000)

Xavier Lindsay (MID, $540,000)

Clayton Oliver (MID, $879,000)

Sam Davidson (FWD/MID, $621,000)

Learn More 01:39

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Zach Reid (DEF, $668,000) +$72,000

Changkuoth Jiath (MID/DEF, $599,000) +$66,000

Harvey Langford (MID,$618000) +$63,000

Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $1.07M) +$59,000

Jaxon Prior (DEF, $592,000) +$50,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Bailey Scott (MID, $556,000) -$90,000

Jarrod Berry (MID, $770,000) -$66,000

James Trezise (DEF/MID, $498,000) -$66,000

Mitch Hinge (DEF, $750,000) -$58,000

Matt Rowell (MID, $830,000) -$57,000

Bailey Scott warms up ahead of the match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round four, 2025 Picture: Getty Images

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Saad El-Hawli (DEF/MID, $312,000) -1

Cooper Simpson (FWD, $260,000) 2

Hugh Boxshall (MID, $312,000) 3

Riley Hardeman (DEF, $381,000) 3

Sandy Brock (DEF, $321,000) 10

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Nick Daicos (MID, $1.07M) 146

George Hewett (MID, $1.03M) 142

Zach Merrett (MID, $1.07M) 139

Lloyd Meek (RUCK, $922,000) 134

Clayton Oliver (MID, $879,000) 134

Nick Daicos looks to the umpire after a contest with Corey Wagner during Collingwood's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

STOCKS UP

Tom Green (MID, $1.04M)

If you want a unique premium, the Green machine is ripe for the picking. His season-high 133 gave him five triple figure scores in the last six weeks and he has a nice run of games ahead with match ups against the Dockers, Blues and Tigers in his next three. He had 37 possessions against the Cats with seven marks, four tackles and a goal which leaves him with a BE of 98 and ownership of just five per cent.

Saad El-Hawli (DEF/MID, $312,000)

With rookie priced players few and far between, the 23 year old has coaches hopes up after playing his first game without a vest which resulted in a score of 82 from 21 disposals, six marks and a goal. The flag is, the Bombers scores were heavily inflated and the Dogs this week are very restrictive, plus he remains a vest candidate despite injury issues.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1.04)

The 22 year old Saint remains a trade target based on his great form and the added incentive of his round 13 bye which is only shared with the Dockers. He scored 108 on the weekend, which would have been a lot bigger had he not had an ankle complaint that resulted in an unplanned stint on the bench. He also has a great run of games ahead with match ups against the Eagles, Suns and Demons.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during the match between St Kilda and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Miles Bergman (DEF/MID, $676,000)

An interesting eye catcher from the weekend was the Berg who made the switch to the midfield with 80 per cent CBA while playing a run-with role. That didn't stop him chasing his own pill however with 23 disposals, five marks and eight tackles for 112. Some savvy coaches started the year with him and he pumped out two hundreds in his first four games before a month of disappointment. If this role shift continues, he is a bargain with a BE of just 63, but he does have the round 12 bye so check your structure.

Cooper Simpson (FWD, $260,000)

With slim pickings for downgrades in the forward line, the 20 year old put his hand up providing some impressive drive off the half back line. The Dockers appeared happy to have the ball in his hands and he made the most of it with 18 possessions and six marks for 59. He has a BE of just two and is another way to have buy in to the round 13 bye.

STOCKS DOWN

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $809,000)

The Sheez moving to half back hasn't been good for the former Dog, with his numbers taking a significant hit over the past three weeks. In that time, he has his three lowest scores of the year with 75, 77 and a season-low 57 on the weekend from 18 possessions and three marks. It leaves him with a BE of 112 and his only saving grace is the match up with the Tigers should make a few plus 6s more accessible.

Clayton Oliver (MID, $879,000)

Coaches who held the former Dee premium looked to have made a great choice following his return to the team after one week on the sidelines. Unfortunately it was a short lived celebrations given a role change that made him the highest paid tagger in the history of the game. He held Newc well in the role, but had just 13 possessions and no marks for a score of 41. It gives him a BE of 134 and he needs to be moved on.

Clayton Oliver in action during Melbourne's clash with Geelong in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jayden Short (DEF, $872,000)

Knee soreness during the warm up resulted in a Tiger being thrown among the pigeons with his late, late withdrawal. Front runner for the 'Journo of the year' Drew Jones reported that its likely Short will be given every chance to prove his fitness and be a test for this week. He hasn't been dominant regardless, so a number of coaches are using the rage trade to upgrade him to a top end premium after averaging 89. He has a BE of 104 and a nice match up against the Roos if he does take the park.

Riley Bice (DEF, $666,000)

What an absolute champion the 24-year-old Swan has been, averaging 73 and increasing $436K. His scoring had dried up the past two weeks however, with returns of 44 and 66 which has slowed his cash generation, as reflected in his growing BE of 79. He will no doubt be serviceable for those who hold, but an upgrade opportunity is certainly there for the taking.

Xavier Lindsay (MID, $540,000)

The talented Dee has made a great start to his career and stepped up for coaches on a number of occasions with season highs of 94 and 98 strongly contributing to his $230K price rise for the season. He has been quiet in his last two games with scores of 33 and 44 which has caused his BE to blow out to 60, so it is a good time to move him on despite being an attainable total for the young gun.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.