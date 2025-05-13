Andrew Dillon says Port Adelaide forward Willie Rioli was handed a one-game ban after further incidents came to light

Willie Rioli in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Sydney in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LEAGUE boss Andrew Dillon says the AFL upgraded its sanction for Willie Rioli after looking at information in its totality and not because of external pressure.

Rioli was originally cleared by the AFL for a threatening direct message to a Western Bulldogs player last week, but was subsequently suspended for one match after on-field verbal altercations with players from Geelong and Essendon came to light.

Speaking at the launch of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round in Darwin on Wednesday, Dillon said the combination of on- and off-field incidents resulted in the change.

"Willie acknowledged his behaviour was not acceptable," Dillon said.

"We made the decision earlier in the week without knowledge of the previous incidents.

"When all that information came to light, the different decision was laid down looking at it all in totality."

Dillon laughed off the notion the AFL sanctioned Rioli only once external scrutiny was laid.

"We don't react to media criticism. If we did that, we would be changing our mind every single day," he said.

Dillon said he had not spoken directly to Rioli, who missed Saturday night's Showdown loss to Adelaide, but was dealing with senior members of Port Adelaide and believed the dynamic half-forward was getting all the support he needed.

"I hope when Willie is back on the field, he has the ability to show the talent he has … he's done so much hard work to get where he is and I hope he continues to thrive."

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon delivers a speech during the 2025 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Launch at Laundry Gallery in Darwin on May 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Dillon also addressed the dwindling number of Indigenous players at the top level in recent years, saying the AFL needed to continue helping at community level.

He kept the door open for the continual improvement of the Flying Boomerangs program for talented junior Indigenous players.

"We need programs where boys and girls can come in and play, and no matter what part of Australia you live in, you can be the best you can. We're working on that," he said.

The AFL boss was non-committal about the prospect of a Northern Territory team entering the competition in the future.

He was bullish about the growth of the sport in the Top End, saying NTFL numbers had doubled in recent years, but said there were a lot of boxes to tick before thinking about a team entering the AFL.

"Once the 19th team is up and established, we will look to grow at some stage," he said.

"The AFL is a super competitive competition.

"What you want is an environment where you can attract players, you can retain players, you can develop players and you've got a business case that will withstand the fluctuations you will have in a competition as tough as the AFL."